Changes to Bluetongue restrictions confirmed for Autumn sales & markets
Important changes to the Bluetongue restrictions currently in place in Wales will come into effect in two weeks.
The phased changes to facilitate Autumn sales of livestock will start on Monday, August 18.
From then, Welsh livestock that have completed a course of a Bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3) vaccination, will be able to attend English markets within 20km of the Welsh border.
Markets eligible to hold dedicated sales of vaccinated Welsh only livestock include Bishops Castle, Hereford, Kington, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Oswestry, Ross-on-Wye and Shrewsbury, and must adhere to specific conditions.
Animals attending these markets and returning to Wales must also complete the movement within the same day and are subject to the conditions of a general licence.
Animals cannot remain at the market overnight and these animals will not be subject to any pre- or post-movement testing requirements where all conditions have been met.
Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Richard Irvine yesterday said:
Bluetongue is a potentially devastating disease, as has unfortunately been seen in other countries.
As part of keeping our commitment to review of our Bluetongue policy, we have held regular stakeholder discussions.
From these, a phased approach to facilitate Autumn sales has been agreed that balances industry needs against the risk of disease incursion.
It is important that we all recognise the implicit, and cumulative risk in progressively removing livestock restrictions, and the balance that must be struck between the ability to trade and the increased risk of disease incursion.
Through discussions the industry also fully recognises their responsibilities, including the need to ensure compliance with the requirements to attend sales and markets, the fundamental role of Bluetongue vaccination – and the shared risk and consequences should Bluetongue enter Wales.
With the Autumn sales approaching, we are considering further adjustments to our policy, including facilitating breeding sales at ‘Bluetongue Approved Green Markets’ located in Wales for the sale of BTV-3 vaccinated livestock from England and Wales.
These sales will be able to apply to become ‘Bluetongue Approved Green Markets’ from mid-September.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/changes-bluetongue-restrictions-confirmed-autumn-sales-markets
