Changes to Bluetongue restrictions confirmed for Autumn sales & markets

Important changes to the Bluetongue restrictions currently in place in Wales will come into effect in two weeks.

The phased changes to facilitate Autumn sales of livestock will start on Monday, August 18.

From then, Welsh livestock that have completed a course of a Bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3) vaccination, will be able to attend English markets within 20km of the Welsh border.

Markets eligible to hold dedicated sales of vaccinated Welsh only livestock include Bishops Castle, Hereford, Kington, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Oswestry, Ross-on-Wye and Shrewsbury, and must adhere to specific conditions.

Animals attending these markets and returning to Wales must also complete the movement within the same day and are subject to the conditions of a general licence.

Animals cannot remain at the market overnight and these animals will not be subject to any pre- or post-movement testing requirements where all conditions have been met.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Richard Irvine yesterday said: