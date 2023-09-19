Welsh Government
|Printable version
Changes to cell and tissue donation to be introduced in Wales
As part of a four-nation agreement, the Welsh Government has announced that restrictions preventing some LGBTQ+ people from donating tissue, surgical bone and stem cells will be lifted in Wales.
Recommendations were provided to the Welsh Government following a review by the FAIR (For the Assessment of Individualised Risk) steering group, a UK-wide collaboration including representatives from all UK blood services, medical, scientific and academic experts, LGBTQ+ groups, as well as a selection of patients, donors and their families.
Tissue and cell donation can save and change the lives of patients in need. Tissue donors provide skin, tendons, bone and other tissues, used to repair or rebuild the bodies and faces of severely injured people whilst donated skin, bone and heart valves can save or improve the quality of life for many patients. Donations can be made by living donors, or by deceased donors, following discussions with the deceased’s family.
Bone marrow/stem cells also provide lifesaving treatments to patients suffering from certain types of cancers and other blood and immune system diseases that affect the bone marrow. The Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry (WBMDR) and other UK registries collect bone marrow/stem cells from donors for patients who need lifesaving transplants both here in the UK and worldwide.
In 2020, following a review by the FAIR steering group, the Welsh Government introduced landmark changes to blood and platelet donor eligibility so that all donors, regardless of gender, are now asked questions about sexual behaviours, focused mainly on the last three months. These changes allowed more people from LGBTQ+ communities to donate.
Building on the changes implemented in 2020, the FAIR-III steering group has now made further recommendations to cell and tissue donations which have been endorsed by the Advisory Committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO), which advises UK and devolved governments.
Following the decision, the Welsh Blood Service, NHS Blood and Transplant in England and other organisations involved with donation and transplant will now work together to change the eligibility questions asked during the tissue and cell donation process.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:
Tissue and cell donations play an important part in modern medicine, can greatly improve and sometimes save people’s lives.
I am pleased to announce the implementation of the recommendations will extend this to tissue and cell donations. We need as many donors as possible, and this move will enable more people to make these priceless donations. The changes will ensure a fairer and more up-to-date assessment of risk is applied to all donors, without discrimination.
I would encourage anyone aged 17-30 to sign up to the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry and to remain opted into the national organ and tissue donation programme.
Speaking of these changes, Tracey Rees, Interim Chief Scientific Officer for the Welsh Blood Service, said:
We were proud to be one of the first countries in the world to introduce the recommendations of the FAIR steering group in 2020, enabling more people than ever to donate.
Whilst tissue and cell services are not responsible for setting the rules around donation, we are delighted our work with the FAIR steering group has led to further changes to the regulations around tissue and cell donation in the UK.
Building on this ground-breaking work we are again delighted to be working with Services across the UK to improve the safety of tissue and cell donation thanks to the introduction of fairer eligibility criteria to tissue and cell donation.
Now we have received the recommendations from the FAIR steering Group we await further guidance from the Joint United Kingdom (UK) Blood Transfusion and Tissue Transplantation Services Professional Advisory Committee on the implementation of these changes so they can be introduced without delay.
To find out what these donations mean to patients, visit Wales Blood Service.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/changes-cell-and-tissue-donation-be-introduced-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Plans for modern, more representative Senedd published19/09/2023 14:05:00
Once-in-a-generation reforms to make the Senedd more modern and effective were yesterday published by the Welsh Government as part of the Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru.
Metastatic breast cancer campaigner meets Health Minister to discuss improvement in services19/09/2023 12:15:00
Campaigner Tassia Haines has been praised by the Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, for her efforts to improve services for metastatic breast cancer in Wales.
Children across Wales welcome new 20s speed limit on walk to school19/09/2023 11:05:00
There was a different look and feel for children on their trips to school this morning following the introduction of the new 20 mph speed limit.
Persistent pain no match for Paralympic dressage horse rider19/09/2023 09:05:00
A Paralympic dressage horse rider, who has overcome persistent pain to fulfil her dreams, has praised the launch of revised guidance by the Welsh Government to improve outcomes and experiences for people suffering from chronic pain.
Minister welcomes plan to ban American Bully XL after call for action18/09/2023 12:15:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has welcomed the UK Government’s announcement that it is to ban the American Bully XL by the end of the year.
Welsh Government marks 60th anniversary of 16th Street Baptist Church bombing and reaffirms historic friendship between Wales and Birmingham, Alabama15/09/2023 14:05:00
Welsh Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething is visiting Birmingham, Alabama to mark 60 years since the racist bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church which killed four black girls, and to reaffirm the historic relationship between Wales and Birmingham through a new international friendship pact.
Welsh Revenue Authority raises over £400 million in tax revenue for Wales14/09/2023 16:05:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (14 September) published its Annual Report and Accounts 2022 to 2023, reporting a total of more than £400 million raised from Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) transactions.
Wales in the USA, growing together for ambitious economic futures14/09/2023 12:15:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething will today begin a series of talks with business leaders, trade experts and entrepreneurs in Atlanta and Birmingham (Alabama) to discuss how US economic policy is creating growth in places in need of investment and support.
New escalation levels of Welsh health boards announced13/09/2023 15:20:00
The Welsh Government has raised the escalation level of all seven Welsh health boards amid concerns about the extreme financial challenges they are facing caused by years of UK Government austerity measures and record levels of inflation.