Changes to Company Restoration Repayment Guidance

Changes to Bona Vacantia Division (BVD) Company Restoration Repayment Guidance.

The Bona Vacantia Division has today published revised Restoration Repayment guidelines and forms (RA15).

This is to incorporate an addition to the documents required to be submitted in order to apply for a repayment and a minor change to the form to reflect this.

Any application forwarded using the previous published guidance and forms will be accepted up until 8 August 2025 (although we reserve the right to request for the additional documentation if required). As from 9 August 2025 any application must be made using the new guidance and forms. Any application received after 8 August 2025 using the old guidance and forms will be rejected and returned.