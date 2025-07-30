Government Legal Department
|Printable version
Changes to Company Restoration Repayment Guidance
Changes to Bona Vacantia Division (BVD) Company Restoration Repayment Guidance.
The Bona Vacantia Division has today published revised Restoration Repayment guidelines and forms (RA15).
This is to incorporate an addition to the documents required to be submitted in order to apply for a repayment and a minor change to the form to reflect this.
Any application forwarded using the previous published guidance and forms will be accepted up until 8 August 2025 (although we reserve the right to request for the additional documentation if required). As from 9 August 2025 any application must be made using the new guidance and forms. Any application received after 8 August 2025 using the old guidance and forms will be rejected and returned.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/changes-to-company-restoration-repayment-guidance
Latest News from
Government Legal Department
GLD staff recognised in King's Birthday Honours17/06/2025 09:25:00
GLD colleagues awarded OBE in King's Birthday Honours 2025.
Apply to join the Attorney General’s Senior Treasury Counsel (Civil) Group12/06/2025 14:10:00
Applications to join the Attorney General’s Senior Treasury Counsel (Civil) Group are now open
GLD Business Plan for 2025-2026 builds on a decade of legal excellence07/05/2025 15:20:00
A collection of documents related to the Government Legal Department 2025-2026 business plan.
Public International Law panels recruitment06/05/2025 13:20:00
The Public International Law panels (PIL) panels were created in 2014 and supplement the work of the Attorney General’s existing panels of civil counsel.
Government Legal Department Celebrates Ten Years of Excellence04/04/2025 16:20:00
GLD celebrates ten years of providing outstanding legal service to help the government govern well, within the rule of law.
Building a better future with the law18/03/2025 09:10:00
GLD lawyers played a critical role in delivering the Planning and Infrastructure Bill.
Communications and Public Relations Apprenticeship: Sarah's journey13/03/2025 12:25:00
Sarah is a Communications and Public Relations Apprentice in the Government Legal Department.
Attorney General’s Civil Panel Counsel, London applications open27/01/2025 15:20:00
The competition to refresh the London A, B and C panels is open until Wednesday 5 March.