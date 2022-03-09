Changes to Environment Agency’s abstraction charges to safeguard water supplies for people and wildlife

Businesses, including water companies and farmers must hold a licence to abstract more than 20 cubic metres of water a day from a river, stream, canal or groundwater, and pay charges for this from 1 April 2022.

New charging framework to protect the environment and England’s long-term water supply

It will provide a fairer system where people pay for the services they receive and those abstracting a lot of water will pay more

The funding is needed to secure sustainable water resources for the environment, business, and society, now and into the future

The new rules have been approved by government and published in the Environment Agency’s response to the review of water resources abstraction charges and the outcome of its consultation.

The Environment Agency regulates the abstraction and impoundment of water, working with water companies, farmers, industry, businesses and others to protect access to water and make sure that the water in England is abstracted sustainably.

England is facing increased pressure on its water resources due to population growth and climate change. Without action, by 2050 significant water shortages in parts of the country have been predicted and some rivers could have between 50 and 80 percent less water during the summer. Based on recent projections, more than 3.4 billion additional litres per day will be needed in England by then, an increase of 23% on today’s supplies.

The Water Resources Review of Charges aims to create a fairer system where people pay for the services they receive and those abstracting a lot of water, such as water companies, will pay more, supporting behavioural change to use water more economically.

The new charges – which have not changed for the past 10 years –will be based on:

the volume of water taken from the environment

where the water is taken from

how much of that water is returned to the environment

The new charging framework will secure £25 million in additional income each year to protect access to water and meet environmental challenges, including to help protect England’s sensitive habitats, such as chalk streams.

The increase in funding from charges will enable further investment by the Environment Agency in:

protecting future supplies through maintaining and operating infrastructure, including water transfer schemes, gauging stations, weirs and sluices

modernising the water abstraction licensing system through digital transformation

protecting and enhancing the environment through a more sustainable approach to water abstraction with increased emphasis on rare and sensitive habitats, such as England’s unique chalk streams

Sir James Bevan, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency, said: