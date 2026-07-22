Changes to how HM Land Registry sends emails about applications

From late August 2026, HM Land Registry will introduce a new way of emailing application-related correspondence, such as requisitions, letters, and notices.

What is changing

Instead of receiving documents as PDF attachments, customers will receive a secure link within the email which provides access to their correspondence.

The secure link within the email will remain available for 200 days, giving customers time to access and save documents as required.

Such emails will be sent from hm.land.registry@notifications.service.gov.uk. Customers may wish to add this email address to their safe senders list to help ensure correspondence continues to be received without interruption.

What isn’t changing

Customers will continue to receive email notifications about requisitions, letters and notices, only the method of accessing the documents is changing. Further updates and reminders will be shared with customers ahead of the change. There are no changes to the way PDFs are shown in portal.

This change follows updates to Microsoft’s email software and will help ensure HM Land Registry can continue to provide a secure and reliable service. The emails will be sent using GOV.UK Notify, a secure government platform that HM Land Registry has been using to send some notices for more than a year.