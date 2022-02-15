Changes to Light Obstruction Notices postal address

Customers submitting Light Obstruction Notices now need to send them to a new address.

Light Obstruction Notices are issued to prevent a neighbour claiming a right to another neighbour’s light and are part of local land charges.

They can only be registered for land within a local authority area for which the Chief Land Registrar is the registering authority.

To avoid post being redirected applications should not include HM Registry in the address.

The new address is:

Light Obstruction Notices

PO Box 3286

Twyver House

Gloucester

GL1 9HP

Light Obstruction Notices can also be submitted quickly and safely through our contact form.

For more information read Practice Guide 79: Local Land Charges (section 2.6).