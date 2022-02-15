HM Land Registry
Changes to Light Obstruction Notices postal address
Customers submitting Light Obstruction Notices now need to send them to a new address.
Light Obstruction Notices are issued to prevent a neighbour claiming a right to another neighbour’s light and are part of local land charges.
They can only be registered for land within a local authority area for which the Chief Land Registrar is the registering authority.
To avoid post being redirected applications should not include HM Registry in the address.
The new address is:
Light Obstruction Notices
PO Box 3286
Twyver House
Gloucester
GL1 9HP
Light Obstruction Notices can also be submitted quickly and safely through our contact form.
For more information read Practice Guide 79: Local Land Charges (section 2.6).
