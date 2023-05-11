Crown Commercial Service
Changes to our agreements in April
Welcome to our monthly framework update to help you with your procurement planning. We will publish it online each month and also share it in our newsletters and on our social media channels.
The update provides a brief summary of what has been awarded, extended or expired during the previous month. It also outlines what is due to expire in the next 3 months.
You can also get an overview of all of our live frameworks in our interactive digital brochure.
Agreements awarded in April
Agreements extended in April
- RM1043.7 Digital Outcomes and Specialists 5
- RM6013 Public Sector Vehicle Hire Solutions
- RM6130 Building Cleaning Services
- RM6147 Technology Online Purchasing Content
- RM6168 Estate Management Services
Agreements that expired in April
- RM6014 Modular Building Solutions
- RM6255 Voucher Schemes
- RM6203 eDisclosure and Review Services
- RM6089 FM Workplace Services
Agreements due to expire in the next 3 months
- RM6208 Debt Management Services
- RM6103 Education Technology
- RM1043.7 Digital Outcomes & Specialists 5
- RM6162 International Recruitment of Clinical Healthcare Professionals
- RM6013 Public Sector Vehicle Hire Solutions
- RM6158 Flexible Resource Pool – Staff Bank
- RM6130 Building Cleaning Services
- RM6160 Non-Clinical Temporary and Fixed Term Staff
Further information
If you need further details about any of these agreements please get in touch.
You can also find out what new procurements we are working on by exploring our upcoming deals page.
