Crown Commercial Service
Changes to our agreements in August
A brief summary of the CCS agreements that expired, extended, or were awarded in August 2025
Welcome to our monthly commercial agreement update to help you with your procurement planning. We will publish it online each month and also share it in our newsletters and on our social media channels.
A commercial agreement, or agreement, can refer to frameworks, dynamic purchasing systems (DPS), open frameworks, closed frameworks and dynamic markets.
This update provides a brief summary of what has been awarded, extended or expired during the previous month. It also outlines what is due to expire in the next 3 months.
You can get an overview of all of our live agreements in our interactive digital brochure.
Agreements awarded in August
No frameworks were awarded in August.
Agreements extended in August
- RM6232 Facilities Management and Workplace Services
- RM3764.3 Cyber Security Services 3
- RM6313 Demand Management and Renewables DPS
Agreements that expired in August
Agreements due to expire in the next 3 months
- RM6174 Multifunctional Devices (MFDs), Print and Digital Workflow Software Services and Managed Print Service Provision
- RM6095 Gigabit Capable Connectivity DPS
- RM6099 Transport Technology and Associated Services
- RM6183 Trade Law Panel
- RM6276 Insourced Services to Support the Provision of Healthcare (Including Clinical Insourcing)
- RM6179 Legal Services Panel
Further information
If you need further details about any of these agreements get in touch.
You can also find out what new procurements we are working on by exploring our upcoming agreement page.
