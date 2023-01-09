Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Changes to our agreements in December
Welcome to our monthly framework update to help you with your procurement planning. We will publish it online each month and also share it in our newsletters and on our social media channels.
The update provides a brief summary of what has been awarded, extended or expired during the previous month. It also outlines what is due to expire in the next 3 months.
You can also get an overview of all of our live frameworks in our interactive digital brochure.
Agreements awarded in December
Agreements extended in December
Agreements that expired in December
Agreements due to expire in the next 3 months
- RM6089 FM Workplace Services
- RM6101 eSourcing Platform
- RM3821 Data and Application Solutions
- RM6135 Communication Performance Audit and Analysis
- RM1069 Crown Hosting
- RM6162 International Recruitment of Clinical Healthcare Professionals
- RM6121 Public Sector Passenger Transport Services – Taxi and Coaches
Further information
If you need further details about any of these agreements please get in touch.
You can also find out what new procurements we are working on by exploring our upcoming deals page.
If you don’t currently receive our monthly customer newsletter why not also subscribe to receive these updates and more directly to your inbox? Just fill in this short form.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/changes-to-our-agreements-in-december-2
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Former Premier League star found guilty of £15 million investment fraud22/12/2022 14:05:00
A former Premier League star has been convicted (21 December, 2022) of defrauding friends, family members and associates out of £15 million.
Our new Mobile Voice and Data Services agreement goes live16/12/2022 16:25:00
Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded a new agreement for mobile voice and data - which aims to simplify the procurement process and provide best pricing for core services.
Discover how Hampshire County Council successfully launched 19 community pantries16/12/2022 14:38:00
In this case study, we will discuss how Hampshire County Council used our Voucher Scheme framework (RM6255) to successfully launch 19 community pantries.
Aggregation – the simple way to make savings12/12/2022 14:43:00
In this article, find out how we bring together similar buying needs of customers to form aggregations and drive savings.
Keeping your fleet safe on the road this winter08/12/2022 09:25:00
In this article you can find out how we can help you safety proof your fleet this winter
Closing the digital skills gap to support digital transformation06/12/2022 10:05:00
In this blog, we discuss the importance of digital skills within public sector organisations. We explain ways of retaining digital skills and closing the gap to support your digital transformation.
Overcoming the fear of change – transitioning your legacy applications06/12/2022 09:05:00
In this blog, Steve Hopkins explains the options to overcome the fear and challenges that come with transitioning your legacy applications.
Call for evaluators for Cloud Compute 228/11/2022 09:20:00
Support the development of our new Cloud Compute agreement.