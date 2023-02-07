Crown Commercial Service
Changes to our agreements in January
Welcome to our monthly framework update to help you with your procurement planning. We will publish it online each month and also share it in our newsletters and on our social media channels.
The update provides a brief summary of what has been awarded, extended or expired during the previous month. It also outlines what is due to expire in the next 3 months.
You can also get an overview of all of our live frameworks in our interactive digital brochure.
Agreements awarded in January
Agreements extended in January
Agreements that expired in January
Agreements due to expire in the next 3 months
- RM6135 Communication Performance Audit and Analysis
- RM1069 Crown Hosting
- RM6162 International Recruitment of Clinical Healthcare Professionals
- RM6121 Public Sector Passenger Transport Services
- RM6014 Modular Building Solutions
- RM6255 Voucher Schemes
- RM3830 Facilities Management Marketplace
- RM1043.7 Digital Outcomes & Specialists 5
- RM6111 Cloud Compute
- RM6101 eSourcing Platform
- RM3821 Data and Application Solutions
Further information
If you need further details about any of these agreements please get in touch.
You can also find out what new procurements we are working on by exploring our upcoming deals page.
If you don’t currently receive our monthly customer newsletter why not also subscribe to receive these updates and more directly to your inbox? Just fill in this short form.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/changes-to-our-agreements-in-january-2
