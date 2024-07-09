Crown Commercial Service
Changes to our agreements in June
A brief summary of the CCS agreements that expired, extended, or were awarded in June 2024
Welcome to our monthly framework update to help you with your procurement planning. We will publish it online each month and also share it in our newsletters and on our social media channels.
The update provides a brief summary of what has been awarded, extended or expired during the previous month. It also outlines what is due to expire in the next 3 months.
You can also get an overview of all of our live frameworks in our interactive digital brochure.
Agreements awarded in June
No agreements were awarded in June.
Agreements extended in June
- RM6100 Technology Services 3
- RM6168 Estate Management Services
- RM6200 Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- RM6173 Automation Marketplace DPS
Agreements that expired in June
Agreements due to expire in the next 3 months
Further information
If you need further details about any of these agreements please get in touch.
You can also find out what new procurements we are working on by exploring our upcoming agreement page.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/changes-to-our-agreements-in-june-3
