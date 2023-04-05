Crown Commercial Service
Changes to our agreements in March
Welcome to our monthly framework update to help you with your procurement planning. We will publish it online each month and also share it in our newsletters and on our social media channels.
The update provides a brief summary of what has been awarded, extended or expired during the previous month. It also outlines what is due to expire in the next 3 months.
You can also get an overview of all of our live frameworks in our interactive digital brochure.
Agreements awarded in March
Agreements extended in March
- RM6203 eDisclosure and Review Services
- RM6162 International Recruitment of Clinical Healthcare Professionals
- RM3824 Heat Networks and Electricity Generation Assets DPS
Agreements that expired in March
Agreements due to expire in the next 3 months
- RM6203 eDisclosure and Review Services
- RM3830 Facilities Management Marketplace
- RM1043.7 Digital Outcomes & Specialists 5
- RM6096 Vehicle Lease, Fleet Management & Flexible Rental Solutions
- RM3821 Data and Application Solutions
- RM6208 Debt Management Services
- RM6103 Education Technology
- RM6162 International Recruitment of Clinical Healthcare Professionals
- RM3824 Heat Networks and Electricity Generation Assets DPS
- RM6158 Flexible Resource Pool – Staff Bank
