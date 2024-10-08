Crown Commercial Service
Changes to our agreements in September
A brief summary of the CCS agreements that expired, extended, or were awarded in September 2024
Agreements awarded in September
- RM6350 Income Generation from Estates, Assets and IP DPS
- RM6296 Occupational Health and Related Services DPS
Agreements extended in September
Agreements that expired in September
Agreements due to expire in the next 3 months
- RM6161 Provision of Clinical and Healthcare Staffing
- RM1557.13 G-Cloud 13
- RM1557.13L4 G-Cloud 13 lot 4
- RM6074 Logistics and Warehousing
- RM6147 Technology Online Purchasing Content
- RM6146 Leasing Advisory Services
- RM6178 Water, Wastewater and Ancillary Services 2
- RM6217 Travel and Venue Solutions
- RM6071 Print Marketplace
- RM6170 Print Management Services
- RM6068 Technology Products and Associated Services
Further information
