Changes to our services for businesses

We are committed to modernising our service and investing in tools that enable us to give time-pressed businesses access to our advice and expertise 24/7. From 11 October, we will be piloting some changes to the way we provide support to businesses.

Instead of first calling our phone line, businesses can access a wide and growing range of online resources to get the certainty they need on any data protection concerns.

Our expert advisers will still be on hand to provide businesses with additional support via the live chat facility and outbound calls. And we’re committed to ensuring our services are inclusive and accessible for everyone: any customers who are unable to use our website and live chat effectively will still be able to speak to a staff member by phone as a first option.

Our aim remains to empower businesses of all sizes to get data protection right – making complying with the law as simple as possible and supporting them to grow through the responsible use of information.