Changes to our services for businesses
We are committed to modernising our service and investing in tools that enable us to give time-pressed businesses access to our advice and expertise 24/7. From 11 October, we will be piloting some changes to the way we provide support to businesses.
Instead of first calling our phone line, businesses can access a wide and growing range of online resources to get the certainty they need on any data protection concerns.
Our expert advisers will still be on hand to provide businesses with additional support via the live chat facility and outbound calls. And we’re committed to ensuring our services are inclusive and accessible for everyone: any customers who are unable to use our website and live chat effectively will still be able to speak to a staff member by phone as a first option.
Our aim remains to empower businesses of all sizes to get data protection right – making complying with the law as simple as possible and supporting them to grow through the responsible use of information.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2024/10/changes-to-our-services-for-businesses/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Preparing for the quantum-enabled future09/10/2024 13:15:00
Quantum technologies are advancing at pace, offering huge potential to improve our lives. For example, researchers are already using the next generation of certain quantum sensors to collect highly granular information about people’s brain patterns to improve medical research and diagnostics, while there are ongoing efforts to test real world applications for early stage quantum computers.
New data protection audit framework launched to help organisations improve compliance07/10/2024 12:10:00
We have today launched a new audit framework designed to help organisations assess their own compliance with key requirements under data protection law.
What price privacy? Poor PSNI procedures culminate in £750k fine03/10/2024 10:15:00
We have fined Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) £750,000 for exposing the personal information of its entire workforce, leaving many fearing for their safety.
Our statement on changes to LinkedIn AI data policy20/09/2024 16:25:00
Statement by Stephen Almond, Executive Director Regulatory Risk, on changes to LinkedIn AI data policy
Action taken against Sky Betting and Gaming for using cookies without consent17/09/2024 12:25:00
We have issued a reprimand to Bonne Terre Limited, trading as Sky Betting and Gaming, for unlawfully processing people’s data through advertising cookies without their consent.
ICO statement in response to Meta's announcement on user data to train AI16/09/2024 12:25:00
ICO statement given recently (13 September 2024) in response to Meta's announcement on user data to train AI.
Surrey Police show a “lack of seriousness about their obligations” as ICO issues enforcement notice over FOI failures13/09/2024 14:10:00
ICO yesterday issued an enforcement notice to Surrey Police after the force repeatedly failed to meet its obligations under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA).
ICO and NCA sign memorandum of understanding for further collaboration on cyber security10/09/2024 12:25:00
We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Crime Agency (NCA) that sets out how both organisations will cooperate to improve the UK’s cyber resilience.