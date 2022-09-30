Changes to the Children’s Commissioner’s Audit and Risk Committee

The Audit and Risk Committee (ARC) provides the Children’s Commissioner with independent assurance on the financial and governance arrangements and internal control mechanisms.

It is made up of seven members whose professional backgrounds and experience are a valued asset.

The Commissioner had made some recent changes to the makeup of the Committee as follows:

David Clarke stands down as Chair following seven years of dedicated service. He has been a real asset to the Commissioner particularly during the initial year following her appointment in March 2021. During his Chair, he has done much to encourage and support improvements in ensuring and maintaining the highest standards of governance, risk management and financial controls.

As the Commissioner says goodbye to David, three new members are appointed:

Sue Baldwin (Chair)

Sue will take over the role of Chair when David steps down. Sue has a successful track record of operating at senior levels in education and the civil service.

Paul Hewitt (Member)

Paul brings in-depth Public Service expertise to the Committee having worked in local government for more than 30 years.

Diana Melville (Member)

Diana has a strong background in public sector internal audit, governance, and audit committees.

The term of James Norton (Member and Chair of the Remuneration Committee) is extended by a further year.

The new members are most welcome, and the Commissioner looks forward to working with them in the coming year.

Audit and risk committee