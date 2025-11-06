Changes to the curriculum opportunity to transform democratic education in schools

The Electoral Commission has welcomed recommendations to enhance citizenship education in the curriculum, saying it will better prepare young people to participate in democracy.

The Curriculum and Assessment review in England (Opens in new window), published yesterday, recommends improvements to the teaching of democratic education and mandatory citizenship education at primary level in line with recommendations made by the Commission earlier this year.

Research by the Commission found that nearly three quarters of 11-25 year olds wanted to learn more about politics in school. The UK Government’s intention to lower the voting age to 16 increases the importance of supporting young people to learn about democracy, elections and how to cast their first vote with confidence.

The plans would create an avenue for young people to begin learning about democracy from age five, growing their knowledge and skills as they advance through primary, secondary and post-16 education. If implemented, the recommendations would also strengthen curriculum content on media literacy, mis- and disinformation, oracy and debating.

As a politically independent organisation, the Electoral Commission provides democratic education resources and training to support educators to deliver engaging, impartial lessons and workshops about democracy. It has already begun working on resources to support changes to the curriculum and the introduction of votes at 16, which will be rolled out in schools over the coming years.

Sam Hartley, Director of Policy, Research and Voter Engagement, yesterday said:

“We strongly believe that every young person should have the chance to learn about democracy in the classroom, and we know there is an appetite from students themselves. Embedding these changes in the English curriculum would transform how young people can develop the skills and confidence to participate in democracy. “Voting is habit-forming so in order to build future generations of engaged and involved citizens, it’s important to support early understanding of how to take part in elections, engage in robust and respectful debate, and critically examine information. “We are working with the Government, schools and our partners to support young people’s access to democratic education. Together we can give students the skills and information they need to understand the power of voting and how they can take part.”

The Commission will work with the Department for Education, schools and partner organisations to enhance the citizenship curriculum ahead of the new curriculum’s publication in 2027. Support and guidance will be provided to teachers to ensure lessons are politically impartial.

