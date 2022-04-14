Changes to vaccine reporting on our surveillance dashboard

From 25 April, Public Health Wales will move from daily to weekly reporting of vaccine uptake in Wales on our surveillance dashboard.

Data will be updated on Mondays, with uptake figures reported up to the previous Thursday.

On that date, Public Health Wales will also begin reporting data relating to the Spring booster programme, and on uptake in the universal programme for 5 to 11 year-olds.

Also, in addition to publishing the existing cumulative totals for individuals vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination programme, totals will be produced which are adjusted to reflect the living and Wales-resident population as at the most recent data refresh date.