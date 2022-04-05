Channel Island events bring together burgeoning project community

The project community in the Channel Islands is benefitting from greater representation and new networking opportunities, thanks to Association for Project Management (APM) volunteers.

A series of recent events held by volunteers in Jersey and Guernsey drew attendees including local politicians, business leaders, industry body representatives and members of APM’s leadership team. Delegates were able to network, attend knowledge-exchange sessions and ask questions to presenters.

Having previously been delayed due to COVID restrictions, the events were hailed as a great success, and it’s hoped they may serve as a platform for establishing a dedicated project community hub in the Channel Islands, where the project profession is currently undergoing considerable growth.

“Jersey and Guernsey are ideal sandboxes for projects,” explained Carl Ibbet, Chair for APM Channel Islands Chapter of APM’s Wessex Branch.

The growth of project management in the Channel Islands is being fueled by the region’s world-renowned financial services sector, record levels of construction, the re-opening of hospitality and the world’s fastest broadband speeds[1]. However, such growth must be underpinned by the knowledge and skills required for effective delivery. By establishing a community of project expertise, local volunteers hope to support the advancement and recognition of project management as a profession.

The chapter is also working with local APM Corporate Partners and accredited training providers to establish a pipeline of project management apprenticeships. Furthermore, there are plans to establish a focus group of industry leaders from across the islands who are likely to be employing project management apprentices.

Carl said:

“It’s about implementing a lifecycle of change. “We’re establishing a project community in the Channel Islands, rather than leveraging one that’s already there. With these events, we wanted to start the process of launching a branch in the Channel Islands. “We’ve got a lot of requests about individual membership and corporate membership, so there’s already quite a lot to follow up on.”

Scott Crittell, member of the Channel Islands sub-committee, added:

“Another goal is to increase visibility with other committees that represent related professions and industries. “There are a lot of people here who manage projects, but we want them to be aware of APM and to become members. A consequence of that lack of awareness is that there isn’t a view among people here that that project management is its own profession. It’s still viewed as being an ‘extra job.’ That acknowledgement of what we do as a profession is what we want to work to. “These events were intended – and have – set out a framework to the local community for the growth of the project profession.”

Professor Adam Boddison, APM’s Chief Executive, was among those who attended the events, together with Rebecca Fox, Director of Membership and Business Development, and Caspar Bartington, Head of Volunteer and Education Engagement.

Prof Boddison said:

“It was fantastic to meet so many members of the growing project community in the Channel Islands. It’s heartening to see buy-in and understanding at the most strategic levels and this will no doubt result in significant benefits for society.”

[1] It was reported in September 2021 that Jersey topped the rankings in the Worldwide Broadband Speed League, recording an average rate of 274.27Mbps – 30% faster than its nearest rival.

For more information about APM Branch activity in the Channel Islands, email carl.ibbet@ci-consulting.co.uk