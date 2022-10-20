Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Charge rates show steady increase across all crime types as CPS publishes latest statistics
Today the CPS has published Q1 performance data which covers the three-month period from 1 April to 30 June 2022.
Notable changes in the data from Q4 2021-22 to Q1 2022 – 23 include:
- Charge rates have increased across All Crime, Domestic Abuse, Hate Crime and Rape
- All-crime charge rate has increased by 2.3 percentage points to 78.8%
- Domestic Abuse charge rate has increased from 72.6% to 77.2%
- Hate Crime charge rate has increased by 2.4 percentage points to 87.3%
- The Rape charge rate has increased from 71.1% to 72.8%.
- A 10% increase in pre-charge rape referrals from the police, up from 1,182 to 1,300
- Rape charge has increased by 3.6% from 643 to 666.
- Average timeliness has seen an improvement across the board.
- Completed prosecutions decreased by 6.8% from 107,035 to 99,797
- A 7.9% reduction in the completed prosecutions for rape cases from 675 to 622
- A 4.3% reduction in the completed prosecutions for Domestic Abuse cases from 13,442 to 12,858
- A 5.1% reduction in the completed prosecutions for Hate Crime cases from 3,365 to 3,192
- In 98.1% of all post-trial cases the decisions to charge and proceed to trial are correct
- This quarter has seen the first increase in overall caseload since the peak of the pandemic in summer 2021 increasing by 2.3%.
The police and CPS have committed to work together earlier to build strong cases which can pass swiftly through the justice system, under the Joint National Action Plan. Today, this plan has been refreshed, setting out a range of actions to improve how we investigate and prosecute rape offences.
Read more about our joint work here: National blueprint for prosecuting rape takes a step closer with refreshed joint work pledge
Notes to Editors
- The quarterly data is available in full on the CPS website
- Read the refreshed Joint National Action plan
- In February the CPS published an update on our Rape strategy setting out the wide range of actions taken in the last 18 months
- Read more on how we prosecute rape
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/charge-rates-show-steady-increase-across-all-crime-types-cps-publishes-latest-statistics
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
National blueprint for prosecuting rape takes a step closer with refreshed joint work pledge20/10/2022 15:10:00
A blueprint for prosecuting rape and serious sexual offences has taken a significant step forward today – as new data reveals charge rates for rape have increased to 72.8%.
Man convicted of stirring up racial hatred on Russian social media site19/10/2022 13:15:00
David Hutchinson, 61, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment when he appeared at Kingston Crown Court yesterday, having pleaded guilty to seven offences earlier this year.
Mason Greenwood: CPS authorises attempted rape charge17/10/2022 14:25:00
Janet Potter, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, recently (15 October 2022) commented on CPS authorising an attempted rape charge.
CPS Says: Our response to BBC documentary on rape07/10/2022 14:20:00
There is no doubt the case highlighted by BBC recently (05 October 2022) is harrowing and we have offered an unreserved apology to the victim for the mistakes we made and the stress and trauma she has endured.
Prosecutors urged to consider power to compel defendants to attend court28/09/2022 14:43:00
Defendants who refuse to leave their cells for court hearings could be compelled to attend – in handcuffs if necessary – as prosecutors are reminded of the court’s powers in new updated legal guidance.
CPS seeks public’s views on draft 'Deception as to Gender' legal guidance26/09/2022 13:43:00
A public consultation on updated legal guidance regarding deception as to gender in rape and serious sexual assault cases has been launched by the Crown Prosecution Service today.
Police officers found guilty of sharing grossly offensive WhatsApp messages22/09/2022 13:38:00
Two police officers have been found guilty of sending grossly offensive messages on a WhatsApp group.
Four organised crime gang members jailed for drugs and money laundering offences08/09/2022 10:10:00
Four gang members were imprisoned at Southwark Crown Court on 5 September 2022 for industrial scale cannabis production, money laundering and fraud.
Operation Sheridan: Crown Prosecution Service authorises charges in relation to the alleged misconduct of senior local government officers in Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council26/08/2022 12:20:00
The CPS has authorised Lancashire Police to charge four people in relation to the alleged misconduct of senior local government officers in Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council.