Charges following £13.8 million cannabis haul at Birmingham Airport
Eleven people have been charged as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency investigation into the seizure of more than half a tonne of cannabis at Birmingham Airport.
The individuals, aged between 21 and 35, were arrested after Border Force found the drugs packed into 22 separate suitcases in August 2024. All the passengers had travelled from Thailand, transiting at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.
The cannabis weighed a total of 510 kilos and would have had a UK street value of £13.8 million.
Those charged were:
- Ryan Boachie (DoB 08/01/1994), of Hendon Road, Edmonton, north London
- Tasia Nelson (16/06/2004), of Cheviot Road, Newquay, Cornwall
- Jaden Ramen (08/06/2003), of Myra Close, Colliers Wood, south London
- Lewis Ross (15/10/1990), of Rupert Street, Bolton, Lancashire
- Bradley Lloyd (04/10/1998), of Midbrook Walk, Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester
- Clare McCullogh (20/01/1990), of Meliden Crescent, Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester
- Paige Cheri Crisp (07/10/2001), of Grindrod Place, Malvern, Worcestershire
- Nathan Vitorino (02/02/2000), of Little Hardings, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire
- Jamal Clarke (28/04/2004), of Holloway Circus, Queensway, Birmingham
- Gideon Olumoyegun (09/05/2000), of Stour Road, Dagenham
- Carsten Kyei (11/09/2004), of Denmark Street, Newham, east London
Nine appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (31 October) where they were bailed until their next appearance at Birmingham Crown Court on 28 November 2025.
Clare McCullogh’s magistrates court hearing was adjourned until 5 December 2025, while Bradley Lloyd failed to appear at court yesterday so magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.
Six men suspected of organising the attempted importation, five of whom were arrested at addresses in Marsh Farm, Luton, and Finchley in north London on 23 October 2024, remain under investigation.
NCA Branch Commander Kevin Broadhead recently said:
“This was an enormous amount of cannabis to be seized from air passengers and would have been extremely profitable for organised crime gangs had it remain undetected.
“The charges brought against these individuals are an important moment in our investigation, which remains ongoing.
“Anyone who is asked to smuggle drugs into the UK should think very carefully about the potential consequences if caught. The chances of getting caught are high, and it just isn’t worth that risk.”
If anyone has information on the smuggling of drugs through UK ports or airports they should report it, anonymously if they prefer, by calling Border Force’s Customs Hotline on 0800 595 000.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/charges-following-13-8-million-cannabis-haul-at-birmingham-airport
