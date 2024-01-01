Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Charges for disposing of DIY waste at recycling centres scrapped
From today, households no longer have to pay to get rid of DIY waste at council recycling centres
Households no longer have to pay to get rid of small-scale DIY waste at council recycling centres, boosting recycling and making it easier for people to dispose of their waste in a responsible manner.
The Government has abolished the fees which around one-third of local authorities previously charged to dispose of DIY waste at household waste recycling centres (HWRCs).
From today, all councils in England will now treat DIY waste the same as other household waste when it meets certain conditions, such as not exceeding 2x 50L rubble bags.
This change has the potential to save households hundreds of pounds, with charges that were up to £10 an item, such as a piece of plasterboard, now scrapped.
Today’s changes are the latest in a string of Government reforms to make it simpler and easier to recycle. That includes a consultation launched last week to make it easier to recycle household electrical items and simpler household collection rules announced in October.
The DIY waste changes came into force as of 31 December 2023 and follow overwhelming public support at consultation, with 93% of householders agreeing with the plans to amend legislation.
Recycling Minister Robbie Moore said:
We have delivered on our promise to make it easier and cheaper for people making home improvements to get rid of their waste properly.
Removing charges for DIY waste at council recycling centres will help New Year home improvement projects become a reality and ensure that those disposing of waste responsibly aren’t being penalised for doing so.
The removal of the fees is part of the wider Government aim to tackle waste crime and fly-tipping, which is estimated to cost the economy £924m per year in England. Among other measures, last year the Government announced grants totalling £775,000 to help councils roll out a range of projects to crack down on fly-tipping, with an additional £1m for grants being made available this year.
The Government has also consulted on reforming the waste carrier, broker, dealer regime and on introducing mandatory digital waste tracking and is developing a fly-tipping toolkit with the National Fly-Tipping Prevention Group to help spread best practice on tackling the issue among local authorities. The toolkit is being extended to raise awareness of waste duty of care among householders and businesses.
Elsewhere, the Government has increased the maximum fines for fly-tipping, littering and graffiti, while concurrently ringfencing of the proceeds from those related fixed penalty notices so that fines can be reinvested back into enforcement and local clean-up activities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charges-for-disposing-of-diy-waste-at-recycling-centres-scrapped
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
New legal restrictions on XL Bully dog now in force01/01/2024 13:20:00
It is now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, and abandon these dogs or let them stray.
Storm overflows monitoring hits 100% target01/01/2024 11:20:00
Every storm overflow across England’s water network is now monitored.
Government reforms set to spark greater reuse and recycling of electrical goods28/12/2023 11:15:00
Government will make it easier for people and businesses to reuse and recycle their old electrical goods
Thousands of green jobs created thanks to government nature fund, new report finds21/12/2023 13:10:00
The £80m Green Recovery Challenge Fund supported 150 projects, created more than 2,600 jobs and connected more than 400,000 people with nature
Owners urged to take action as XL bully dog deadline approaches18/12/2023 11:20:00
UK Chief Vet urges owners to take all necessary steps to ensure they are complying with the law.
UK reaches deal for continued access to fish in Norwegian waters15/12/2023 16:30:00
UK fishermen will benefit from continued access to Norwegian North Sea waters to fish for stocks such as cod, haddock and hake following the conclusion of annual fisheries negotiations, the UK Government has announced today (Friday 15 December).
Government delivers on promise to ban keeping of primates15/12/2023 14:20:00
New legislation on primates as pets introduced yesterday.
Review to increase fairness in the fresh produce supply chain15/12/2023 12:10:00
The Review delivers on a key commitment made at the Farm to Fork Summit and will support farmers and growers to receive a fair price for their products.