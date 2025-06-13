Charging into the future: government set to deliver over 100,000 more EV chargepoints

Local authorities across England are set to enter into contracts with chargepoint operators, making it easier for everyone to switch to EVs.

drivers without a driveway will be able to charge their electric vehicles more easily as government aims to roll out over 100,000 new local chargepoints in England – ideal for local overnight charging

Future of Roads Minister visits Believ’s chargepoints in Exeter, after the company announced a £300 million investment to roll out 30,000 chargepoints in the UK

government investing £4 billion to support the switch to EVs, while securing global trade deals to back British carmakers, protect jobs and put money in working people’s pockets to deliver the Plan for Change

Millions of drivers without a driveway will be able to charge their electric vehicles (EVs) more easily as the government is set to roll out thousands more local chargepoints across England.

Today (13 June 2025), Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, confirmed that government and industry are expected to install over 100,000 local chargepoints in the coming years – ideal for charging overnight for drivers without access to off-street parking. These come on top of over 80,000 public chargepoints already available in the UK.

Over 100,000 new chargepoints are being delivered thanks to the existing government funding from the £381 million Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund, providing support to industry and local authorities across England.

The government is investing £4 billion to support industry and consumers switch to EVs while securing global trade deals to back British carmakers. Getting this transition right will help Britain tap into a multibillion-pound industry, create high-paid jobs for decades to come and deliver on our Plan for Change by putting more money in the pockets of hardworking families.

Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, said:

This government is powering up the EV revolution by rolling out a chargepoint every 29 minutes and our support to roll out over 100,000 local chargepoints in England shows we’re committed to making even more progress. We’re delivering our Plan for Change by investing over £4 billion to support drivers make the switch, while backing British carmakers through international trade deals – creating jobs, boosting investment and securing our future.

This comes as £300 million in private investment by Believ for 30,000 new chargepoints all over the UK has been announced – a powerful vote of confidence by industry in the EV transition.

All of this is alongside an expected £6 billion in private investment to install tens of thousands of chargepoints by 2030 – as the government continues to drive investment and support jobs to deliver the Plan for Change.

Guy Bartlett, Believ CEO, said:

It’s fantastic to see government and private industry working together to accelerate the EV charging rollout. Collaboratively, we recognise the scale of investment required and the urgency of the need. Confidence in EVs will continue to grow as drivers see more infrastructure going into the ground. At Believ, we are very proud to be at the heart of this journey.

The government has been working closely with local councils to fast-track the delivery of chargepoints, with Suffolk County Council being the first local authority in England to enter into a contract with a chargepoint operator to kickstart their rollout. Many more local authorities will follow in the coming weeks and months.

The milestone follows the government’s decision to cut red tape to make it easier than ever to install EV chargepoints and help more drivers save up to £1,110 a year by charging at home.

For drivers, the benefits of EVs are clear:

running an EV can cost as little as 2 pence per mile

EVs are constantly becoming cheaper, with 2 in 5 used EVs now under £20,000 and 29 brand new models priced under £30,000

most new EVs have a range of nearly 300 miles – enough to get from London to Newcastle on one charge

The government continues to be on the side of British carmakers. On top of the recent changes to the ZEV Mandate, the crucial trade deals with the US, India and the European Union have given the sector certainty and helped safeguard around 150,000 jobs in the automotive and steel sectors.

It follows 1,000 jobs created after a £1 billion investment for a new state-of-the-art gigafactory in Sunderland to further accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, bolster Britain’s industrial heartland and boost growth.