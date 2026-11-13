Charging towards the battery electric future

The Battery Innovation Programme has awarded £28.6m to 27 projects to strengthen the UK battery sector and boost national capability.

Delivered by Innovate UK on behalf of the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, the competition is designed to support UK businesses and researchers to develop new battery technologies.

The competition focused on sourcing and processing battery materials, recycling valuable materials, strengthening UK manufacturing and reducing reliance on overseas supply chains.

Recycling batteries

Lithium Battery Recyclers Ltd has been awarded more than £1.2 million to lead project Reclaim, to develop a new UK process for recycling end-of-life electric vehicle batteries.

The process, developed by the University of Leicester, uses a tiny quantity of vegetable oil in water to separate valuable battery materials, including graphite, without acid leaching or hazardous chemicals.

The project will scale up the technology at a pilot facility in Widnes, Cheshire, and test the recovered materials for reuse in new batteries.

It aims to reduce the energy needed for recycling and keep valuable battery materials in the UK to support domestic manufacturing.

Reducing waste

Hyperbat, now part of Unipart Manufacturing Group, has received more than £2.4 million to lead a project.

This aims to reduce the number of electric vehicles written off because their batteries are damaged or no longer working as expected.

At present, it can be difficult to assess whether these batteries are safe to repair or reuse.

This can lead to unnecessary vehicle write-offs, higher insurance costs and valuable materials being lost.

The project will develop a clear process for checking each battery and deciding whether it can be repaired, reused , given a second life for energy storage or safely recycled.

The work could keep batteries in use for longer, reduce waste and create skilled jobs in the UK.

Feasibility studies

The competition has also awarded just over £6.2 million to 15 shorter feasibility studies exploring new ideas across the battery supply chain.

Running for between six and 12 months, these projects will test whether early-stage technologies could improve how batteries are made, used, reused and recycled.

This will help the most promising ideas move towards further development and commercial use.

Superdielectrics Group and Sytronix have been awarded almost £500,000 to test a new type of battery that could help data centres manage the rapid changes in electricity demand.

The water-based battery is designed to store and release power quickly, helping data centres run more AI servers without placing additional strain on local electricity networks.

The project will build on an existing battery pack and test how it responds to the changing power needs of AI systems.

If successful, the technology could help data centres make better use of their existing grid connections and expand without requiring immediate upgrades to local power supplies.

It could also provide a safer alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries and reduce reliance on imported battery materials.

Investment in skills

The Battery Innovation Programme has also awarded £3.6 million to three regional skills initiatives.

These will accelerate the development of the UK’s battery manufacturing workforce and strengthen national capability across the battery value chain.

The investment will support the delivery of industry-focused nationally accredited training programmes across England.

These will equip learners with the skills needed to secure careers in one of the UK’s fastest-growing advanced manufacturing sectors, and help businesses access talent to meet increasing demand.

University Centre Somerset will deliver Level 2 and 3 battery manufacturing training for the South West battery cluster.

University College Birmingham, and Newcastle University with New College Durham in the North East, will expand their training to Levels 4 and 5.

Dr Valentina Gentili, Director of the Battery Innovation Programme, said:

As global demand for batteries continues to grow, it is increasingly important that the UK focuses on the areas where it can deliver the greatest impact and strategic value. The projects supported through this competition demonstrate the breadth of innovation taking place across the UK battery sector. By investing in new technologies, strengthening supply chains and supporting business growth, we are helping to build the capabilities, expertise and partnerships that will further strengthen UK sovereign capability and position the UK as a leader in battery innovation.

Minister for Reindustrialisation Blair McDougall, said:

This funding will give Britain’s battery manufacturing industry the support they need to power the industries of the future and keep our country at the cutting edge of innovation. Through our Modern Industrial Strategy we’re doubling down on Britain’s high-growth sectors like advanced manufacturing, and I want to congratulate all the winners on their success and their role in reinforcing Britain’s leadership in this fast-growing industry.