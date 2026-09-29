Charing Cross investigation - officer charged with perverting the course of justice

A Met Police officer has been charged with perverting the course of justice, as part of our ongoing investigations into the behaviour of officers at Charing Cross police station.

Police Sergeant Sadiq Al-Hasani, aged 37, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (30 September) following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The charge relates to an incident on 2 October 2025 where the sergeant allegedly approached a junior officer, who was a potential key witness in the wider Charing Cross investigation, with the intention to obstruct or interfere with the investigation.

Our investigation began following a mandatory conduct referral from the Met on 3 October. At the conclusion of our investigation in June, we decided to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge.