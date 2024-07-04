Health and Safety Executive
|Printable version
Charitable trust fined following death of volunteer
A charitable trust has been fined after a volunteer lost his life during restoration work on the Wilts and Berks Canal.
Peter Konitzer was fatally crushed when a section of a wall collapsed onto him in an excavation at Pewsham locks on 24 August 2016.
The 62-year-old had been inside the excavation removing temporary propping that was supporting the wall when the section collapsed.
A section of the wall collapsed while Mr Konitzer was inside the excavation
Wilts & Berks Canal Trust undertook the restoration work as part of its project to preserve, conserve and improve the route of the Wilts and Berks Canal.
A joint investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Wiltshire Police found Wilts & Berks Canal Trust had failed to ensure the safety of volunteers who were working within the excavation. The temporary propping was inadequate and there was no clear method for the safe installation or removal of props during this renovation work.
A section of the wall collapsed while Mr Konitzer was inside the excavation
The trust routinely used volunteers to assist in work to undertake tasks including clearing rubbish and overgrowth from various canal sites and general gardening type duties but had increasingly used volunteers for light construction works.
Wilts & Berks Canal Trust, of Dauntsey Lock, Chippenham, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The trust was fined £30,000 and ordered to pay £10,822 in costs at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 24 June 2024.
HSE inspector James Lucas recently said:
“This was a tragic and wholly avoidable incident. The situation which led to Peter’s death would not have arisen had the temporary structural works been properly planned and implemented to ensure a suitable safe system of work prior to the incident.
“It is essential that those in control of work of this nature devise safe methods of working and to provide the necessary information, instruction, and training to their workers to ensure their safety.”
This prosecution was brought by HSE enforcement lawyer Iain Jordan and supported by HSE paralegal officer Rebecca Withell.
Notes to editors:
- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We prevent work-related death, injury and ill health through regulatory actions that range from influencing behaviours across whole industry sectors through to targeted interventions on individual businesses. These activities are supported by globally recognised scientific expertise.
- More information about the legislation referred to in this case is available.
- Further details on the latest HSE news releases is available.
- Wilts & Berks Canal Trust will also pay £6,043.16 in compensation.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2024/06/24/charitable-trust-fined-following-death-of-volunteer/?utm_source=hse.gov.uk&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=press-channels-push&utm_term=openreach-fine&utm_content=news-page
Latest News from
Health and Safety Executive
Livestock auctioneers fined after man, 75, killed by cow24/06/2024 15:20:00
A company has been fined after a 75-year-old man was killed by a cow that had escaped from a livestock market in Wales.
Openreach fined following death of engineer14/06/2024 14:10:00
Openreach Limited has been fined £1.34 million after an engineer died whilst trying to repair a telephone line.
HSE’s regulatory approach to Artificial Intelligence (AI)29/04/2024 11:10:00
HSE regulates AI in a way that aligns with our mission and priorities.
April is Stress Awareness Month: tackle stress in the workplace with five steps in five weeks03/04/2024 15:20:00
This April, Britain’s bosses are being invited to follow five simple steps to prevent and reduce stress in their workplace.
International Women’s Day: ‘Louder voice’ from women will help everyone at work, watchdog bosses say11/03/2024 14:10:00
Two of the Government’s most senior officials regulating industry believe the ‘louder voice’ from a new generation of women will make everyone at work feel more comfortable.
HSE builds construction support to protect workers’ mental health08/03/2024 11:25:00
The construction industry has stepped-up its efforts to combat work-related stress and promote good mental health by joining Great Britain’s workplace regulator campaign.
Livestock focus as national campaign bids to improve safety on Britain’s farms21/02/2024 10:25:00
Incidents involving livestock were the number one cause of work-related deaths on British farms.
Keep people safe from future dangers of asbestos, regulator warns18/01/2024 12:25:00
Buildings that people use in their daily lives, such as workplaces, schools and hospitals are the focus of a new campaign to keep people safe from asbestos.