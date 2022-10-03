Big Lottery Fund
Charities and Community Groups celebrate £65 million National Lottery boost over the Summer
More than £65 million of vital National Lottery funding has gone to communities in England over the last three months as local grassroots projects continue to provide valuable support to people across the country.
This substantial investment, distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, has been awarded to almost 2,000 community groups and projects across the country, enabling them to bring people together and provide the tools and support they need to better prosper and thrive.
Grants awarded range from £500 up to £1.7million and have been made in direct response to community needs, including tackling social isolation, offering valuable provision for children throughout the school holidays, providing inclusive activities for people with disabilities, and improving employability opportunities.
Projects funded here include animal therapy sessions for people living with learning disabilities in Newcastle, an inclusive choir in Sheffield for asylum-seekers and refugees, a dog training scheme for disabled personnel of the Armed Forces in East Hampshire, and a Bolton-based group who are using computer games to help children with autism communicate.
