Civil Service
|Printable version
Charities and Partners week - 24-28 April 2023
Blog posted by: Alex Chisholm, Civil Service Chief Operating Officer and Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary, 17 April 2023 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service.
This week celebrates the first Civil Service Charities and Partners Week to raise awareness of the help and support available from the welfare bodies we work closely with. It shows that despite offering different things, each organisation complements each other and works well together for all civil servants. Alex Chisholm talks about what to look out for over the week.
I want to start by thanking every member of the Civil Service for your continued hard work and resilience. Everything we collectively achieve, through a range of challenges, enables us to deliver for the UK public, and to be truly a modern Civil Service.
Alex Chisholm, Civil Service Chief Operating Officer and Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary
With this in mind, I’d like to remind you that you’re not on your own. One of the many things we can take pride in while working for the Civil Service is the value we attach to looking after ourselves and each other. This week is about reminding ourselves of that.
Over the coming days, Monday 24th April to Friday 28th April, we will be hearing from:
- The Charity for Civil Servants - supporting civil servants, past and present, when times are tough, listening without judgement and offering practical, financial and emotional support.
- The Civil Service Sports Council (CSSC) - providing opportunities for members to enjoy sports, fitness and leisure activities, as well as ways to save money.
- The Civil Service Retirement Fellowship - dedicated to helping former civil servants and their dependents make the most of their retirement.
They will be sharing the support and tools available to help us - how you can save money on your day to day spending, how to access practical, emotional or financial support, how to benefit from CS facilities, and how you can get involved in volunteering.
Remember to ask for help when you need it, be it from the CS Charities and Partners, your departmental EAP service, or other sources of support. Look out for the communications on your departmental intranet this week.
Young Carers Action Day – 15 March 2023
Original article link: https://civilservice.blog.gov.uk/2023/04/17/charities-and-partners-week-24-28-april-2023/
Latest News from
Civil Service
How to hold on to a world record16/12/2022 13:38:00
Blog posted by: Mark Camilletti, 15 December 2022 – Categories: A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.
Analyse this28/11/2022 13:38:00
Blog posted by: Osama Rahman, 28 November 2022 – Categories: A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Uncategorized.
The Mental Health and Wellbeing Conference 202201/11/2022 15:20:00
Blog posted by: Flavia Gapper, 31 October 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service.
The NHS Needs You12/10/2022 15:38:00
Blog posted by: Joe Smith, 11 October 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.
Miscarriage: Civil Service helps to break the silence11/10/2022 09:20:00
Blog posted by: Angela MacDonald, HMRC Deputy CEO and Second Permanent Secretary, 10 October 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.
Helping to put friendship first07/10/2022 15:38:00
Blog posted by: Bartholomew Oram, 04 October 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, Health & Wellbeing, Uncategorized.
Organ donation is the best gift of life29/09/2022 13:38:00
Blog posted by: Alex Taylor, 28 September 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Modern Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service.
Nearly 10 million people tuned into a map of a queue!28/09/2022 15:38:00
Blog posted by: Andrew Simpson, 27 September 2022 – Categories: A great place to work, A Skilled Civil Service, An Ambitious Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service.