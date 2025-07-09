Charities supporting three times as many people with essential aid, research finds, as sector faces increased financial pressure

The Charity Commission has published its annual public and trustee research, revealing a stark long-term rise in people seeking charitable support amid continued high levels of public trust in charities.

The Commission’s annual survey of public attitudes to charities reveals that in the last year 9% of people received food, medical or financial support from charitable organisations, compared to just 3% five years ago.

While demand for such services has risen dramatically, the Commission’s research shows that charities themselves are feeling increased financial pressure.

Over the same five-year period, the proportion of people who said they’d donated to, or raised funds for charity in the past year, fell from 62% to 48% as households have felt the pinch.

Nearly half of charity trustees said their charity had been forced to make changes as a result of cost-of-living pressures in the past year (46%). This included stopping some services (11%) and using more of their reserves than expected (17%).

Against the backdrop of these challenges, public trust in charities remains high, with almost 60% of people reporting high trust in charities – placing them second only to doctors among trusted institutions.

The research indicated that public confidence in charitable spending has improved, with over 6 in 10 people believing donations are reaching the intended cause. This confidence has risen by 7 percentage points in 12 months.

In other findings, the research suggested that charities’ campaigning activities are unlikely to diminish public support in their work – and for nearly half, may increase it. Fewer than 1 in 20 said they would be less likely to support a charity that campaigned, suggesting continued public support for charities that advocate for their beneficiaries.

In the Commission’s annual survey of trustees, also released yesterday, there are signs of slight improvement in banking services, after the regulator and its partners highlighted persistent issues for many charities.

The research found that 38% of trustees reported problems with their charity’s bank, which is down from 42% in 2024, but remains an issue for many.

Charity Commission Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, yesterday said:

These findings highlight the central role of the charitable sector at a time of significant pressures in wider society. Charities are providing a vital lifeline to ever more people, while simultaneously navigating their own financial challenges as donors feel the pinch. It’s encouraging to see improved public confidence in charitable spending, though there is no room for complacency. Charities must continue to keep their charitable purposes central to everything they do because this remains a key driver in maintaining public trust. The data paints both a challenging picture and a hopeful one – showing a sector that continues to be a bedrock of support and community for people across the country as well as overseas, despite navigating unprecedented demand in an increasingly unstable global landscape.

The full findings can be found on gov.uk.

Notes to Editors:

The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Find out more: About us - The Charity Commission - GOV.UK The Charity Commission has been collecting data on public trust in charities since 2005. This year, BMG Research was commissioned to undertake this research on its behalf with results for the public trust survey based on answers from 4,092 respondents in January 2025. Results of the trustee survey are based on answers from 2,511 respondents provided in February 2025.

Press office

Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk

Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787