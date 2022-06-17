Charity Commission announces statutory inquiry into international charity Quba Trust

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Quba Trust due to ongoing concerns about the charity’s financial management.

Quba Trust was established to provide relief for those affected by disasters and to advance the Islamic religion in the UK and overseas. It is based in Luton.

In 2021, the Commission proactively engaged with the charity and identified serious regulatory concerns regarding its finances. These concerns included that the trustees have not been able to demonstrate that payments to connected persons were managed effectively and in line with the requirements of the charity’s governing document.

As a result, the Commission has escalated its engagement with the charity to a statutory inquiry. This inquiry will examine:

The extent of misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity The governance of the charity, including the identification and management of conflicts of interest The charity’s financial controls and processes, including any unauthorised private benefit to trustees and/or connected parties and accounting for the end use of charitable funds The charity’s activities, including partnerships in the UK and overseas

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were.

Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK.

Notes to Editors:

The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.

Press office

Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk

Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787