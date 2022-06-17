Charity Commission
|Printable version
Charity Commission announces statutory inquiry into international charity Quba Trust
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Quba Trust due to ongoing concerns about the charity’s financial management.
Quba Trust was established to provide relief for those affected by disasters and to advance the Islamic religion in the UK and overseas. It is based in Luton.
In 2021, the Commission proactively engaged with the charity and identified serious regulatory concerns regarding its finances. These concerns included that the trustees have not been able to demonstrate that payments to connected persons were managed effectively and in line with the requirements of the charity’s governing document.
As a result, the Commission has escalated its engagement with the charity to a statutory inquiry. This inquiry will examine:
- The extent of misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity
- The governance of the charity, including the identification and management of conflicts of interest
- The charity’s financial controls and processes, including any unauthorised private benefit to trustees and/or connected parties and accounting for the end use of charitable funds
- The charity’s activities, including partnerships in the UK and overseas
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were.
Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK.
Notes to Editors:
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
Press office
Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk
Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-commission-announces-statutory-inquiry-into-international-charity-quba-trust
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Commission issues Official Warning to Macbeth Memorial Trust17/06/2022 10:10:00
The Charity Commission has issued an Official Warning to the trustees of the Macbeth Memorial Trust for their failures to submit the charity’s annual returns.
Regulator secures improvements at Christian ministry charity15/06/2022 09:05:00
The Charity Commission directed The Everlasting Arms Ministries to improve its governance and financial controls after property sale
Charities encouraged to have their say on changes to the Annual Return09/06/2022 15:10:00
Charity Commission launches consultation on the information it will require from charities from 2023
Commission orders the winding-up of charity funding TV programmes which encouraged hate speech and violence23/05/2022 13:38:00
The Charity Commission concludes its inquiry into Islamic Research Foundation International.
Charity Commission disqualifies two former trustees of Darul-Uloom School, London23/05/2022 09:25:00
The Charity Commission has disqualified two former trustees of Darul-Uloom School and issued official warnings to two others.
Charity Commission case exposes failures at British Pakistani Christians Limited19/05/2022 15:38:00
Charity warned by regulator to continue to take steps to improve.
Orlando Fraser's inaugural speech05/05/2022 11:20:00
In his first speech as Chair of the Commission, Orlando Fraser sets out his intention to lead an expert regulator that is fair, balanced and independent (04 May 2022).
Regulator renews its message warning charities against the use of cash couriers03/05/2022 14:20:00
Cash couriering increases the risk of seizure or forfeiture charitable funds.
Charity Commission announces statutory inquiry into Jamia Hanfia Ghosia Mosque27/04/2022 09:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Jamia Hanfia Ghosia Mosque and Princess Street Resource Centre, over concerns about potential misconduct and/or mismanagement in the charity’s administration.