Charity Commission
|Printable version
Charity Commission announces statutory inquiry into Jamia Hanfia Ghosia Mosque
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Jamia Hanfia Ghosia Mosque and Princess Street Resource Centre, over concerns about potential misconduct and/or mismanagement in the charity’s administration.
The charity was established to promote the Islamic religion and operates in Burton-on-Trent.
The regulator has been in contact with the trustees since March 2020 in efforts to address regulatory concerns and resolve a dispute about whether the current trustees were validly appointed. The ongoing dispute has had a negative impact on the charity’s governance and administration and its beneficiaries and has resulted in many members of the community not accessing the charity’s services.
The Commission issued the charity with an action plan which outlined the timeframe and steps required to ensure an election was held by 31 March 2022. The charity’s failure to implement the action plan and hold an election by the advised date has contributed to the Commission’s decision to escalate its engagement with the charity to an inquiry. The inquiry will examine:
- The administration, governance, and management of the charity and whether or not its trustees have complied with, and are fulfilling their duties and responsibilities under charity law, in particular by examining the ongoing attempts to regularise the charity’s governance and trustee board through an open and fair election.
- Whether and to what extent there has been misconduct or mismanagement in the administration of the charity by the trustees
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were.
Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK.
Notes to Editors:
Press office
Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk
Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-commission-announces-statutory-inquiry-into-jamia-hanfia-ghosia-mosque
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Commission suspends sanctioned trustee of World Holocaust Forum Foundation25/04/2022 10:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened an inquiry into the World Holocaust Forum Foundation, after one of its trustees, Dr Viatcheslav Kantor was sanctioned by the UK government.
Commission opens inquiry into the Kantor Charitable Foundation as founder sanctioned22/04/2022 13:10:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into, and frozen the bank account of, the Kantor Charitable Foundation, after Dr Viatcheslav Kantor was sanctioned by the UK government.
Ukraine crisis: increased risk of sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment14/04/2022 10:20:00
Charity Commission alert to raise awareness of the risk of sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment of those in need of assistance.
Commission urges public to give safely during Ramadan11/04/2022 12:20:10
With Ramadan underway, the Charity Commission is encouraging donors to ensure they are giving safely by making a few checks before they donate.
Charity Commission takes action against married trustees that profited from sports charity07/04/2022 15:38:00
Regulator secures settlement for misapplied charitable funds.
Charity Commission finds misconduct and mismanagement at Humanity Torbay28/03/2022 15:38:00
The Charity Commission has identified misconduct and/or mismanagement at Devon-based charity Humanity Torbay.
Animal charity under investigation over prosecutions against pet owners28/03/2022 09:20:00
Charity Commission opens an inquiry over concerns about the charity’s private prosecutions.
Charity Commission opens statutory inquiry into Lancashire charity for people with learning disabilities25/03/2022 09:25:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Rossendale Valley Mencap, to investigate potential misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.