Charity Commission Annual Public Meeting 2022
Charity Commission Chair, Orlando Fraser QC and CEO, Helen Stephenson CBE invite you to the Annual Public Meeting on Wednesday 12 October at 10:45am.
You are invited to join our Annual Public Meeting on Wednesday 12 October 2022 at 10.45am.
Our Chair (Orlando Fraser QC), CEO (Helen Stephenson CBE) and colleagues will provide updates and insight into the Commission’s work.
About the event
This year’s meeting is a hybrid event open to all members of the public and charity representatives.
This event is free of charge but pre-registration is a must. Please book online for this event.
More information will be available soon. In the meantime, If you have any questions about the event, please email events@charitycommission.gov.uk.
Date & Time
Wednesday 12 October 2022
In person: 10:00am for registration
Online: 10:45am
Our privacy notice for the live broadcast of our annual public meeting can be found on GOV.UK.
