Charity Commission Annual Public Meeting 2023

Charity Commission Chair, Orlando Fraser KC, and CEO, Helen Stephenson CBE, invite you to our Annual Public Meeting on Wednesday 15 November at 11:00am.

About the event

Our Chair (Orlando Fraser KC), CEO (Helen Stephenson CBE) and colleagues will provide updates and insight into the Commission’s activities and answer questions about our work. In-person attendees will also have the opportunity to visit our exhibition stands and speak to members of our staff both before and after the main meeting.

This is a hybrid event open to all members of the public and charity representatives who wish to attend in-person or join online.

This event is free of charge but registration is required. Please book online for this event.

Date & Time

Wednesday 15 November 2023

11:00am – 12:30pm

(For in-person attendees: please arrive at 10:00am for registration)

Venue

The Florrie

377 Mill Street

Liverpool

L8 4RF

Our privacy notice for the live broadcast of our Annual Public Meeting can be found on GOV.UK.