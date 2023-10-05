Charity Commission
Charity Commission Annual Public Meeting 2023
Charity Commission Chair, Orlando Fraser KC, and CEO, Helen Stephenson CBE, invite you to our Annual Public Meeting on Wednesday 15 November at 11:00am.
You are invited to join our Annual Public Meeting on Wednesday 15 November 2023 at 11:00am. Attend in-person in Liverpool or join online via our livestream.
About the event
Our Chair (Orlando Fraser KC), CEO (Helen Stephenson CBE) and colleagues will provide updates and insight into the Commission’s activities and answer questions about our work. In-person attendees will also have the opportunity to visit our exhibition stands and speak to members of our staff both before and after the main meeting.
This is a hybrid event open to all members of the public and charity representatives who wish to attend in-person or join online.
This event is free of charge but registration is required. Please book online for this event.
Date & Time
Wednesday 15 November 2023
11:00am – 12:30pm
(For in-person attendees: please arrive at 10:00am for registration)
Venue
The Florrie
377 Mill Street
Liverpool
L8 4RF
Our privacy notice for the live broadcast of our Annual Public Meeting can be found on GOV.UK.
