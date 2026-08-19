Charity Commission
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Charity Commission Annual Public Meeting 2026
Charity Commission Chair, Julia Unwin, and Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, invite you to join our Annual Public Meeting on Thursday 15 October at 12.45pm.
You are invited to join our Annual Public Meeting on Thursday 15 October 2026 at 12.45pm. Join online via our livestream or apply to attend in-person in central London.
About the event
Our Chair Dame Julia Unwin, Chief Executive David Holdsworth and colleagues will provide updates and insight into the Commission’s activities and answer questions about our work.
This is a hybrid event open to all members of the public and charity representatives who wish to join online, with a limited number of places available to join in-person.
This event is free of charge but registration is required.
Applying to attend in-person
Due to limited capacity and to ensure those allocated tickets are are most likely to attend on the day, we are inviting expressions of interest from those keen to attend in person. Please register your interest by 6pm on Wednesday 26 August. We will let you know in early September if we are able to extend an in-person invitation to you, at which point we will also confirm the venue, which will be in central London (Zone 1).
Register your interest to attend in-person
If we are not able to offer you an in-person place, you will automatically receive the online joining link.
Joining online
Online attendees will be able to watch a livestream of the event and will have an opportunity to ask questions. A joining link will be sent a few days ahead of the event.
Sign up to receive a link to join us online
Date & Time
Thursday 15 October 2026
12:45pm to 2:00pm
Venue
Online and central London - exact location to be confirmed
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-commission-annual-public-meeting-2026
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