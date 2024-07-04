Charity Commission
|Printable version
Charity Commission confirms it has disqualified two individuals in The Captain Tom Foundation inquiry
As part of its ongoing statutory inquiry into The Captain Tom Foundation, the Charity Commission confirms it has disqualified two people from being charity trustees and from holding an office or employment with senior management functions in charities.
This confirmation statement follows a news release issued by the individuals themselves on 3 July 2024.
Disqualification orders were made by the Commission for Hannah Ingram-Moore and Colin Ingram-Moore for a period of 10 and 8 years respectively. In this instance, the legal test for disqualification was met because there has been misconduct and/or mismanagement, the individuals are not fit to be a trustee or hold senior management functions and disqualification is in the public interest.
The Charity Commission launched a statutory inquiry into the charity in June 2022, to investigate serious concerns about the charity’s governance and financial controls.
The regulator cannot disclose further information about the findings of the inquiry while it is ongoing. When the inquiry concludes, the Commission will publish a report setting out in detail its findings and all the actions it has taken.
Charity Commission CEO, David Holdsworth, said:
As a fair, independent and evidence-led regulator we only disqualify someone from serving as a trustee or a senior manager in a charity when the evidence gathered means it is proportionate and lawful to do so. The evidence in this investigation meant that the level of misconduct and/or mismanagement was serious enough to warrant this action.
People generously support good causes with the clear expectation that trustees will act in the best interests of their charities.
As an independent regulator, it is vital that we uphold and protect this trust, including by taking robust regulatory action where appropriate, based on firm evidence.Notes to editors
- The Captain Tom Foundation was registered as a charity on 5 June 2020. It is registered as a grant-making charity, for the advancement of public health and wellbeing. The Commission launched a statutory inquiry into the Captain Tom Foundation on 16 June 2022.
- £38.9 million was raised by the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, and donated to a separate charity, NHS Charities Together, prior to the formation of The Captain Tom Foundation and these funds were not under investigation.
- Section 181A of the Charities Act 2011 gives the Commission powers to disqualify individuals from serving as trustees or holding senior management positions where certain tests are met. Disqualification prevents an individual from serving as a charity trustee; the Commission can determine that the disqualification is extended to cover holding an office or employment with senior management functions in any charity in England and Wales. The law allows individuals to challenge a decision to disqualify them in the First-tier Tribunal (charity). There has been no challenge to the Tribunal in this case.
- It is the Commission’s general approach to take regulatory action during an inquiry as opposed to awaiting its conclusion. This is good practice as it ensures that any representations made can be factored into the overall findings of the inquiry before, for example, an inquiry report is placed into the public domain.
- Disqualification orders were issued by the Commission on 14 May 2024 and came into effect on 25 June 2024. The action was taken against Colin Ingram-Moore, who served as trustee from 1 February 2021 until 25 June 2024 and Hannah Ingram-Moore who was a trustee from 1 February 2021 until 15 March 2021, when she resigned. She was the charity’s interim CEO between 1 August 2021 and 29 April 2022.
- The Commission will now update its register of removed trustees.
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Find out more: About us - The Charity Commission (www.gov.uk)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-commission-confirms-it-has-disqualified-two-individuals-in-captain-tom-foundation-inquiry
