Charity Commission confirms it has disqualified two individuals in The Captain Tom Foundation inquiry

This confirmation statement follows a news release issued by the individuals themselves on 3 July 2024.

Disqualification orders were made by the Commission for Hannah Ingram-Moore and Colin Ingram-Moore for a period of 10 and 8 years respectively. In this instance, the legal test for disqualification was met because there has been misconduct and/or mismanagement, the individuals are not fit to be a trustee or hold senior management functions and disqualification is in the public interest.

The Charity Commission launched a statutory inquiry into the charity in June 2022, to investigate serious concerns about the charity’s governance and financial controls.

The regulator cannot disclose further information about the findings of the inquiry while it is ongoing. When the inquiry concludes, the Commission will publish a report setting out in detail its findings and all the actions it has taken.

Charity Commission CEO, David Holdsworth, said:

As a fair, independent and evidence-led regulator we only disqualify someone from serving as a trustee or a senior manager in a charity when the evidence gathered means it is proportionate and lawful to do so. The evidence in this investigation meant that the level of misconduct and/or mismanagement was serious enough to warrant this action.

People generously support good causes with the clear expectation that trustees will act in the best interests of their charities.

As an independent regulator, it is vital that we uphold and protect this trust, including by taking robust regulatory action where appropriate, based on firm evidence.Notes to editors