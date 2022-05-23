Charity Commission
|Printable version
Charity Commission disqualifies two former trustees of Darul-Uloom School, London
The Charity Commission has disqualified two former trustees of Darul-Uloom School and issued official warnings to two others.
The charity was registered in 1995 and operates a school providing Islamic and national curriculum education to children and young people.
The Commission’s inquiry found that the charity’s trustees were responsible for serious mismanagement and misconduct in the administration of the charity which placed its funds, property and beneficiaries at significant risk.
The inquiry was opened in 2018 after an altercation on the charity’s premises, which required the police’s intervention. It involved one of the Charity’s then trustees, who was also the school’s safeguarding lead.
As a result of the incident, the police searched the charity’s premises and seized over £400,000 in cash, which was being kept in a wooden chest on the property. The Commission has concluded that keeping charitable funds in cash and storing them unsafely was mismanagement and put the funds at risk.
The trustees were responsible for governance failures which meant that the school did not adhere to the standards expected of independent schools. Since 2013 Ofsted has rated the school, the operation of which is the charity’s primary activity, as either ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ and highlighted governance concerns in its 2019 report. Trustees are required to ensure their charity complies with the law as it relates to the charity’s activities, in this case the independent school standards.
Over the course of the Commission’s engagement with the charity, there have been improvements in the school’s compliance with independent school standards. An Ofsted inspection in May 2021 concluded that the school met all standards examined in that inspection. Similarly, the trustees demonstrated improved internal financial controls, including moving away from a heavy reliance on the use of cash.
The Commission disqualified two former trustees and issued two other trustees with Official Warnings in relation to their conduct. The Official Warnings were issued because their conduct resulted in a breach of duty and misconduct and/or mismanagement in the Charity’s administration.
Tim Hopkins, Assistant Director of Investigations and Inquiries at the Charity Commission said:
The public rightly expect high standards of governance and integrity from charity trustees. Unfortunately, our inquiry has found the former trustees of Darul-Uloom School London did not meet those standards.
Our inquiry has taken robust action to address wrongdoing and harm, including in disqualifying two former trustees. I hope that the current trustees learn the lessons from what has happened and ensure that the charity is more securely and effectively managed so it can deliver the best possible services for its beneficiaries.
Notes to Editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
- The Commission opened the inquiry on 15 June 2018. View the full inquiry report.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-commission-disqualifies-two-former-trustees-of-darul-uloom-school-london
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Commission orders the winding-up of charity funding TV programmes which encouraged hate speech and violence23/05/2022 13:38:00
The Charity Commission concludes its inquiry into Islamic Research Foundation International.
Charity Commission case exposes failures at British Pakistani Christians Limited19/05/2022 15:38:00
Charity warned by regulator to continue to take steps to improve.
Orlando Fraser's inaugural speech05/05/2022 11:20:00
In his first speech as Chair of the Commission, Orlando Fraser sets out his intention to lead an expert regulator that is fair, balanced and independent (04 May 2022).
Regulator renews its message warning charities against the use of cash couriers03/05/2022 14:20:00
Cash couriering increases the risk of seizure or forfeiture charitable funds.
Charity Commission announces statutory inquiry into Jamia Hanfia Ghosia Mosque27/04/2022 09:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Jamia Hanfia Ghosia Mosque and Princess Street Resource Centre, over concerns about potential misconduct and/or mismanagement in the charity’s administration.
Commission suspends sanctioned trustee of World Holocaust Forum Foundation25/04/2022 10:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened an inquiry into the World Holocaust Forum Foundation, after one of its trustees, Dr Viatcheslav Kantor was sanctioned by the UK government.
Commission opens inquiry into the Kantor Charitable Foundation as founder sanctioned22/04/2022 13:10:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into, and frozen the bank account of, the Kantor Charitable Foundation, after Dr Viatcheslav Kantor was sanctioned by the UK government.
Ukraine crisis: increased risk of sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment14/04/2022 10:20:00
Charity Commission alert to raise awareness of the risk of sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment of those in need of assistance.