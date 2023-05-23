Charity Commission launches inquiry into cancer charity

The regulator has opened a statutory inquiry into patient support and cancer awareness charity Melanoma UK -- Incorporating Factor 50.

The Charity Commission has today announced a new inquiry into Melanoma UK – Incorporating Factor 50 to examine concerns relating to financial controls and unauthorised trustee benefit.

The charity was set up in 2012 to raise awareness of malignant melanoma and to support patients. It is based in Oldham and operates nationwide.

The regulator has been engaging with the charity since September 2022 to examine serious concerns including unauthorised trustee benefit, financial controls and the level of charitable expenditure.

The Commission remains concerned about these issues and has escalated its engagement to an inquiry. The inquiry was opened on 2 May 2023 and will examine:

the extent to which the trustees have and are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity, with particular regard to the management of the charity’s finances and unauthorised trustee and related party benefits

the extent to which any failing or weaknesses in the administration of the charity identified during the inquiry were the result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees

The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s normal policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

