Charity Commission
|Printable version
Charity Commission launches inquiry into grant-making body following regulatory concerns
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into The Macbeth Memorial Trust.
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into The Macbeth Memorial Trust, after identifying regulatory concerns. The charity also failed to comply with an Official Warning.
The Macbeth Memorial Trust was registered in 2016 and operates as a grant-making body.
The Commission first contacted The Macbeth Memorial Trust in October 2020 after the charity failed to submit accounting information for financial years ending in 2018 and 2019.
A number of reminders were sent to trustees before a final reminder was sent at the end of October 2020. Trustees were sent a warning of further action in December 2021 after accounts continued to be overdue.
As the charity failed to file accounts, despite regular timely reminders and engagement from the regulator, the Commission issued an Official Warning in May 2022. The charity continued in its failure to provide accounting information after receiving the Official Warning.
Records also show that since August 2020, the charity has been operating with just two trustees, breaching the charity’s governing document.
Furthermore, the regulator provided formal advice to the trustees on how to close their charity after they noted their intention to close. However, the Commission saw no evidence that any meaningful steps were taken to wind up the charity by the deadline given.
The inquiry, which opened on the 24th November 2022, will examine:
- The extent to which the trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect of their administration, governance and management of the charity, particularly their accounting and reporting responsibilities and compliance with the charity’s governing document.
- The trustees’ plans for the charity’s future and the charity’s viability.
- The extent to which any failings or weaknesses identified in the administration of the charity during the inquiry were a result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing issues the examined, the action undertaken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.
Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK.
Notes to Editors
Press Office
Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk
Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
- The inquiry was opened on the 24th November 2022, under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011.
- Charities must follow the rules in their governing document about trustee numbers and length of service.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-commission-launches-inquiry-into-grant-making-body-following-regulatory-concerns
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Charity regulator launches new Annual Return question set reflecting sector feedback21/12/2022 16:05:00
The Charity Commission has published an updated set of questions as it launches its new Annual Return in response to charity sector and public feedback.
Regulator announces statutory inquiry into Mermaids02/12/2022 15:05:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Mermaids, after identifying concerns about its governance and management.
Regulator launches inquiry into Islamic Centre of England22/11/2022 15:10:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into the Islamic Centre of England Limited over serious governance concerns.
Charity regulator issues Official Warning to Christ Church, Oxford11/11/2022 09:20:00
The Charity Commission has issued an Official Warning to Christ Church, Oxford, after finding that the trustees failed to manage the charity’s resources responsibly.
Charity Commission opens inquiry into animal rescue charity04/11/2022 09:10:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Four Paws Animal Rescue (South Wales) (1117893) after it failed to file accounts.
Charity Commission launches inquiry into religious charity over serious regulatory concerns02/11/2022 09:20:00
Statutory inquiry opened into The Saint George Educational Trust (1043158) due to concerns including about potential political activity.
First set of changes from Charities Act 2022 come into force31/10/2022 11:20:00
The first set of provisions from the Charities Act 2022 are now in force.
Regulator launches inquiry into British School operating in Egypt27/10/2022 14:15:00
The Charity Commission for England and Wales has launched a statutory inquiry into The British School of Alexandria (1089630).