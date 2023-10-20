Charity Commission
|Printable version
Charity Commission launches statutory inquiry into charity that supports older people
The Queen Alexandra Cottage Homes has repeatedly failed to file its annual accounting information.
The regulator of charities has announced the opening of a statutory inquiry into The Queen Alexandra Cottage Homes, a step taken due to the charity’s failure to file its accounts for the past four years.
The charity provides a range of accommodation and support to local older people in East Sussex.
In July 2022, the regulator placed the charity into a double defaulter class inquiry in which charities in default of their legal duty to file their annual reports, accounts, and returns for two or more years in the last five years are investigated. Despite the issuing of a formal Order and continued assurances that the situation would be remedied in a timely manner, the charity has failed to submit any of the charity’s outstanding annual accounting information.
The Commission has therefore escalated its engagement to a separate inquiry. The inquiry was opened on 26 July 2023 and will examine:
- the extent to which the trustees have and are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity, particularly their accounting and reporting responsibilities
- the financial management of the charity
- the extent to which any failings or weaknesses in the administration, governance and management of the charity identified during the inquiry were the result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s usual policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.
Notes to editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
- The inquiry was opened on 26 July 2023, under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-commission-launches-statutory-inquiry-into-charity-that-supports-older-people
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Husband and wife trustees removed from Birmingham education charity17/10/2023 12:20:00
Charity Commission inquiry finds serious financial mismanagement at charity which only filed one annual return in twenty-three years.
Charity Commission opens inquiry into poverty relief charity over financial activity11/10/2023 14:10:00
The regulator has announced an inquiry into the Centre for Skills Enhancement Limited.
Regulator opens inquiry into religious poverty relief charity over financial activity11/10/2023 13:10:00
The Charity Commission has announced an inquiry into Jesus Power House Ministries LTD.
Charity Commission Annual Public Meeting 202305/10/2023 16:25:00
Charity Commission Chair, Orlando Fraser KC, and CEO, Helen Stephenson CBE, invite you to our Annual Public Meeting on Wednesday 15 November at 11:00am.
New charities’ Annual Return now available05/10/2023 12:20:00
Charity Commission launches the return for 2023 via My Charity Commission Account service.
Charity Commission launches new quiz for trustees to test their knowledge26/09/2023 09:20:00
The Charity Commission’s next phase of its Trustee Campaign gets underway.
Regulator publishes new guidance on charities’ social media use19/09/2023 09:20:10
The Charity Commission has issued new guidance on charities’ use of social media.
Inquiry opened into charity operating in West Africa11/09/2023 10:15:00
The regulator’s concerns relate to the charity’s financial management and record-keeping.