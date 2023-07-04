Charity Commission
|Printable version
Charity Commission opens inquiry into addiction recovery charity
The regulator has opened an inquiry into New Wineskins Charitable Trust, which operates under its working name of U-Turn Recovery Project.
The Charity Commission has opened an inquiry into New Wineskins Charitable Trust, a London-based charity which operates under the working name U-Turn Recovery Project. The charity offers a residential treatment programme for men recovering from drug and alcohol addictions.
The inquiry was opened on 16 May 2023 as a result of serious regulatory concerns regarding the charity’s failure to submit its accounts and Trustees’ Annual Reports (‘TAR’).
In July 2022, the regulator placed the charity into a double defaulter class inquiry in which charities in default of their legal duty to file their annual reports, accounts, and returns for two or more years in the last five years are investigated. The charity had failed to submit its annual accounts, annual returns and TAR for the financial years ending 31 March 2020 and 2021.
During the double defaulter class inquiry the charity submitted the outstanding accounting information on 12 December 2022, however, the accounts did not meet all the accounting requirements. The charity then defaulted again and is currently in default of its filing requirements for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.
The Commission’s inquiry will examine the following regulatory issues:
- The extent to which the trustees have and are complying with their legal duties around the administration, governance, and management of the charity, particularly the management of the charity’s finances and the charity’s compliance with its statutory reporting obligations.
- The extent to which any failing or weaknesses in the administration, governance and management of the charity identified during the inquiry were the result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees.
The regulator may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy to publish a report upon concluding an inquiry to detail its findings, conclusions, and any regulatory action taken.
Notes to Editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
- The inquiry was opened on 16 May 2023, under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011.
- The latest set of charity accounts held in Commission records are for the financial year ending 31 March 2021. The charity’s last reported income and expenditure is £245,569.00 & £247,932.00 respectively.
Press office
Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk
Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-commission-opens-inquiry-into-addiction-recovery-charity
Latest News from
Charity Commission
£270,000 recovered to aid poverty relief as regulator intervenes in poorly-managed charity21/06/2023 11:20:00
The Charity Commission has published the results of its inquiry into Resham Helping Hand.
Official Warning issued to dog rescue charity15/06/2023 12:20:00
The Charity Commission has issued an Official Warning to The UK German Shepherd Rescue Angels.
Charities gain new powers as more legislative changes come into force14/06/2023 15:10:00
New powers from the Charities Act 2022 have now come into effect resulting in changes for the sector.
Charity Commission launches inquiry into cancer charity23/05/2023 16:20:00
The regulator has opened a statutory inquiry into patient support and cancer awareness charity Melanoma UK -- Incorporating Factor 50.
Regulator investigates charity funding orphanage in Bangladesh12/05/2023 12:20:00
The Charity Commission launches inquiry into Asia Pacific Childrens Fund over concerns about money spent overseas and sent to related parties.
Regulator announces inquiry into London-based educational charity12/05/2023 09:25:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into a London-based think tank.
Charity regulator appoints Interim Manager to the Islamic Centre of England10/05/2023 16:05:00
The Charity Commission has appointed an interim manager to a London-based religious charity.
Inquiry opened into North London religious charity over failure to submit annual accounting documents28/04/2023 09:20:00
The Charity Commission is investigating Keren Shmuel’s repeated non-compliance with annual reporting requirements.