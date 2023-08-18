Charity Commission
Charity Commission opens inquiry into Dalaid
The regulator has opened an inquiry into a Jewish education charity.
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Dalaid to investigate potential misconduct or mismanagement in the administration of the charity and potential risks to the charity’s property.
Dalaid was registered as a charity in 1997 and its aims are to relieve poverty and advance Jewish education.
Dalaid has significant income and expenditure. The Commission is concerned about the charity’s governance, including whether its trustees have complied with their legal duties and can fully account for the charity’s funds. There are also concerns regarding the appropriate administration and oversight of grants, which is the charity’s main activity.
The regulator’s inquiry will examine the following regulatory issues:
- The trustees’ compliance with their legal duties in respect of their administration, governance and management of the charity.
- The financial controls and management of the charity including whether its funds have been properly expended solely for the exclusive charitable purposes and can be accounted for.
- Whether there has been misconduct and/ or mismanagement by those in control of the charity.
The inquiry opened on 23 June.
The regulator may extend the scope of this inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy to publish a report upon concluding an inquiry to detail its findings, conclusions, and any regulatory action taken.
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
- On 23 June 2023, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into Dalaid under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011.
