Charity Commission
|Printable version
Charity Commission opens inquiry into The Schwarzschild Foundation
The regulator has opened an inquiry into a charity which provides education and the relief of poverty for women and girls in the orthodox Jewish faith.
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into The Schwarzschild Foundation to investigate potential misconduct or mismanagement in the administration of the charity. The main concerns relate to whether charitable funds and other assets of the charity have been used for the purposes intended.
The Schwarzschild Foundation was registered in 2014 and provides education and the relief of poverty for women and girls in the orthodox Jewish faith.
The Commission’s inquiry will examine the following regulatory issues:
- The trustees’ compliance with their legal duties in respect of their administration, governance and management of the charity. This includes compliance with the charity’s governing document, management of potential conflicts of interest and whether there has been any unauthorised trustee benefit.
- The financial controls and management of the charity including whether its funds have been properly expended solely for the exclusive charitable purposes and can be accounted for.
- Whether there has been misconduct and/ or mismanagement by those in control of the charity.
The inquiry opened on 23 June.
The regulator may extend the scope of this inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy to publish a report upon concluding an inquiry to detail its findings, conclusions, and any regulatory action taken.
Notes for Editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
- On 23 June 2023, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into The Schwarzschild Foundation under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-commission-opens-inquiry-into-the-schwarzschild-foundation
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Charity Commission opens inquiry into Dalaid18/08/2023 12:20:00
The regulator has opened an inquiry into a Jewish education charity.
Inquiry launched into heart disease charity07/08/2023 09:10:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into the Have A Heart Foundation.
Watchdog reports on investigation into Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Britain04/08/2023 11:20:00
The Charity Commission has today published a report of its inquiry into Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Britain.
Guidance on investments refreshed to help improve clarity and boost trustee confidence01/08/2023 13:10:00
The Charity Commission has updated its guidance on charities and investments.
Regulator concludes funding decisions made by the Jim Ratcliffe Foundation were in furtherance of the charity’s objects27/07/2023 12:20:00
The Charity Commission closes its case involving the Jim Ratcliffe Foundation.
Charity regulator’s new digital service goes live26/07/2023 12:05:00
Charities’ new ‘front door’ into Charity Commission digital services will be available from the end of this month.
Charities investigated over poor financial management25/07/2023 13:10:00
Concerns including the use of blank cheques have led to new inquiries into two charities funding educational institutes in Israel.
Update on Commission's ongoing inquiry into Islamic Centre of England Limited13/07/2023 14:20:00
Regulator confirms the charity is closed due to ongoing problems around its insurance cover.