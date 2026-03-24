Charity Commission
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Charity Commission responds to attacks in North London
David Holdsworth, chief executive of the Charity Commission, yesterday issued a statement in response to attacks on ambulances run by registered charity, Hatzola Northwest Trust.
Chief executive of the Charity Commission, David Holdsworth, recently said:
Our thoughts are with those affected by the horrendous attacks in North London.
Such cowardly violence committed against those serving their community represents an attack on all of us: on the very meaning of charity, and on the respect, tolerance and community that are the hallmarks of the best of British society.
The Commission stands with the Jewish community and the organisations that work to keep Jewish people in this country safe.
When charities representing different parts of our society are increasingly victims of vilification and violence, it is for all of us to speak out and stand with those being attacked.
Charities always have been and are our greatest assets in tackling hatred, building stronger communities and a better society.
We have offered support and assistance to the leaders of Hatzola Northwest Trust, the charity which runs the ambulance service, and will do what we can to support them in continuing the charity’s life-saving work.
Notes for Editors:
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-commission-responds-to-attacks-in-north-london
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