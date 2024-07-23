Charity launched after suicide of young mum can continue thanks to National Lottery funding

The mother of a young woman who took her own life has expressed her relief after receiving National Lottery funding to continue a charity set up in her name.

Jade Roberts

The Jade L Roberts Project in Merseyside has received £20,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, to keep its doors open and provide vital counselling and support to young people experiencing mental health crises.

It is one of over 700 community organisations in England to receive a share of over £75 million supporting young people’s mental health and wellbeing in the year to 31 March 2024.

Tracey Roberts set up the charity after her 26-year-old daughter, Jade, sadly took her own life in 2021.

As well as being a loving daughter, Jade was also mum to her two young boys, who are now 4 and 5, and was known by her family and friends as an outwardly fun loving, loyal and supportive person.

