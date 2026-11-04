Charity Commission
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Charity regulator appoints interim managers to Wirral community transport charity amidst ongoing investigation
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales, has appointed interim managers to Merseycare Transport Services Ltd (charity number 1133408).
The charity was placed under statutory inquiry in June 2026 to investigate governance and financial concerns including allegations of having too few trustees, being in breach of its governing document, and that it has not complied with statutory accounting requirements and has expenditure that does not seem to align with its objects.
Gareth Harris and James Dowers of RSM have now been appointed as interim managers of the charity to the exclusion of the charity’s trustees. The Interim Managers will:
- Protect the charity’s assets and review its finances and financial controls.
- Examine its governance and operational arrangements and assess whether changes are needed to safeguard the charity and its beneficiaries.
- Consider the charity’s longer-term viability and report regularly to the Commission.
The appointment, which took effect on 12 October 2026, will remain in place until the Commission varies or ends the order. The Commission’s inquiry into the charity remains ongoing.
Notes to editors:
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The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society.
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Merseycare Transport Services Ltd is now known as Merseycare Community Transport Ltd under the same registered charity number (1133408).
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More information on the scope of the inquiry into Merseycare Transport Services Ltd can be found here: Charity Commission investigates Wirral community transport charity - GOV.UK
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On 12 October 2026, the inquiry exercised the Commission’s power to appoint an Interim Manager by Order under section 76(3)(g) of the Charities Act 2011 to the exclusion of any trustees.
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Information about the Charity Commission’s appointment of Interim Managers can be found on GOV.UK: When and how the Charity Commission appoints Interim Managers - GOV.UK
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Merseycare Transport Services Ltd is an independent charity and community transport provider based in Wirral. It has no corporate connection to Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, which is a separate NHS healthcare organisation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-regulator-appoints-interim-managers-to-wirral-community-transport-charity-amidst-ongoing-investigation
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