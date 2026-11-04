Charity regulator appoints interim managers to Wirral community transport charity amidst ongoing investigation

The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales, has appointed interim managers to Merseycare Transport Services Ltd (charity number 1133408).

The charity was placed under statutory inquiry in June 2026 to investigate governance and financial concerns including allegations of having too few trustees, being in breach of its governing document, and that it has not complied with statutory accounting requirements and has expenditure that does not seem to align with its objects.

Gareth Harris and James Dowers of RSM have now been appointed as interim managers of the charity to the exclusion of the charity’s trustees. The Interim Managers will:

Protect the charity’s assets and review its finances and financial controls. Examine its governance and operational arrangements and assess whether changes are needed to safeguard the charity and its beneficiaries. Consider the charity’s longer-term viability and report regularly to the Commission.

The appointment, which took effect on 12 October 2026, will remain in place until the Commission varies or ends the order. The Commission’s inquiry into the charity remains ongoing.

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