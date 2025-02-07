Charity regulator convenes discussions on safe delivery of urgent Middle East aid

The Charity Commission hosted a roundtable meeting yesterday (6 February 2025) bringing together major international aid charities and government departments to discuss the pressing need to secure the flow of aid to the Middle East.

Leaders of organisations including the Disasters Emergency Committee were joined by senior officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the Home Office and HM Treasury.

Leaders of umbrella bodies NCVO and Bond also participated in the meeting, held in central London.

Discussion centred on how partners across civil society and government can work effectively to accelerate delivery of aid to the Middle East within a strong regulatory framework.

Representatives explored the practical operating challenges of seeking to support those living in areas devastated by the impact of recent events in the region. They discussed the importance of regulatory compliance, including with the various legal duties and challenges affecting charities working in the Middle East.

Following the meeting, the Commission undertook to work with other government departments to publish further guidance to support charities of all sizes seeking to operate in the region.

Chief Executive Officer of the Charity Commission, David Holdsworth, yesterday said:

The role of aid charities will be crucial not only to providing immediate humanitarian support to people in the region, but to the long, complex process of rebuilding Gaza, Syria and other war-torn areas. As the charity regulator our role is to enable as well as to enforce. In convening today’s roundtable the Commission sought to bring together key players for an honest conversation about the challenges and risks involved in delivering international aid in such circumstances. All were united by an ambition to help ensure that the UK and its citizens can effectively help bring aid to a region in desperate need. The Commission stands ready to support however it can within its regulatory remit and we will shortly publish further advice to charities working in this area.

