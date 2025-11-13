Charity Commission
|Printable version
Charity regulator investigates after official orders ignored
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales, has opened an inquiry into Keren Chochmas Shloma Trust (registered charity number 1153549).
The charity is established to advance the orthodox Jewish faith through the provision of grants.
The charity failed to meaningfully engage with the Commission’s multiple attempts to address concerns about the charity’s finances, so the Commission’s investigation has escalated from a regulatory compliance case to a statutory inquiry.
Concerns
The Commission has identified concerns regarding the charity’s financial management, including potential expenditure outside the charity’s objects, potential unauthorised trustee benefit and a failure by the trustees to comply with their statutory duty to file accounting information with the Commission.
The charity is currently overdue in submitting its accounting information for the financial years ending 31 December 2022, 2023 and 2024. These are flagged as overdue on the charity’s record on the Register of Charities.
Some trustees have also failed to comply with legally binding Orders of the Commission compelling them to provide information.
Scope of the inquiry
The inquiry will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying or have complied with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity, with particular regard to:
- the charity’s financial management, including the charity’s viability, whether the charity has fully applied its expenditure in furtherance of the charity’s purposes and the extent of any unauthorised trustee personal benefit
- the trustees’ failure to file the charity’s accounting information with the Commission
- the extent to which any failings or weaknesses identified in the administration of the charity are a result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees
The scope of the inquiry can be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.
Notes to Editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does.
- On 9 October 2025, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 as a result of its regulatory concerns that there is or has been misconduct and / or mismanagement in the administration of the charity.
- A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation.
- Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK.
Press office
Email pressenquiries@charitycommission.gov.uk
Out of hours press office contact number: 07785 748787
Related content
Collection
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-regulator-investigates-after-official-orders-ignored
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Shift to more proportionate accounting regime for UK charities03/11/2025 12:20:00
New Charities Statement of Recommended Practice: Accounting and Reporting by Charities (‘the SORP’) makes charities’ financial reporting more proportionate.
Shift to more proportionate accounting regime for UK charities03/11/2025 09:10:00
New Charities Statement of Recommended Practice: Accounting and Reporting by Charities (‘the SORP’) makes charities’ financial reporting more proportionate.
Regulator investigates aid charity over potential misuse of charitable funds29/10/2025 13:15:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Help Mankind Ltd.
Charity investigated over funding of non-charitable company29/10/2025 09:20:00
The Charity Commission is escalating its engagement with the Islamic Human Rights Commission Trust to a statutory inquiry.
Regulator concludes case into St Giles Trust22/10/2025 09:20:00
The Charity Commission has concluded its case into St Giles Trust after thoroughly reviewing evidence relating to a serious safeguarding breach.
Regulator finds serious financial mismanagement at charity which had more than 100 bank accounts21/10/2025 10:20:00
Former and current trustees at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International lacked oversight and control over charitable funds, a Charity Commission inquiry has found.
Faithful Stewards: The role of Friends of Cathedral charities13/10/2025 15:25:00
Chair of Charity Commission, Mark Simms, reflects on the work of Friends of Cathedral charities in maintaining and supporting places of worship and community.
Statement from the Charity Commission for England and Wales in response to the attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.03/10/2025 12:20:00
Charity Commission Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, yesterday issued a statement.