Charity regulator investigates FIA Foundation

The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales, has opened an inquiry into FIA Foundation (registered charity number 1088670).

The FIA Foundation manages and supports an international programme of activities promoting road safety, environmental protection and sustainable mobility, as well as funding motorsport safety research.

The Commission has opened a statutory inquiry to protect the charity’s property whilst it investigates concerns that have been raised with it.

Due to the nature of the concerns, the regulator has issued the charity with an immediate temporary protective Order. This Order prevents the charity and its trustees from entering into certain transactions without the prior written approval of the Commission.

Scope of the inquiry

The inquiry will examine the extent to which the trustees are complying or have complied with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of the charity, with particular regard to:

examining the relationship between the charity and the non-charitable organisation Fédération Internationale de L’ Automobile (“FIA”), and whether any conflicts of interest have been appropriately identified and managed, with specific reference to grants awarded by the charity

determining whether any of the charity’s property has been or is at risk and to take action to protect such property.

The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s usual policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

Notes to editors

The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Read further information about what the Commission does. On 22 January 2026, the Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 to protect the Charity’s property whilst it investigates regulatory concerns raised with it further. A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers to protect the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. The Commission has not reached any conclusions and the opening of the inquiry is not a finding of wrongdoing. Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK. The Commission has published guidance for charities under inquiry: Statutory inquiries into charities: guidance for charities - GOV.UK

