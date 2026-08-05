Charity Commission
|Printable version
Charity regulator opens inquiry into charities working in illegal Israeli settlements
Investigation will examine whether funds are being used to further charitable purposes
The Charity Commission has launched a fact-finding statutory class inquiry that will investigate concerns about multiple charities working in illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine.
The investigation will seek to establish the extent of the use of charitable funds in illegal Israeli settlements, the purpose of that spending, and, if so, whether this was in furtherance of the charities’ purposes.
It will also enable the Commission to assess whether charity assets or beneficiaries are at risk, and what regulatory action, if any, is required to resolve the concerns.
The inquiry is focused on fact-finding and will initially involve 8 charities that are amongst those which were identified in concerns recently raised with the Commission.
Opening a class inquiry enables the Commission to examine regulatory concerns in greater detail and is not a finding of wrongdoing.
The 8 charities initially under inquiry have been prioritised following an assessment of the concerns received against a range of risk factors such as the location of charity partners and how recently alleged activity occurred. The charities are not being publicly named at this time.
The Commission intends to publish a report detailing the issues examined, its findings, and regulatory actions once the class inquiry, or stages of the class inquiry, have concluded. The Commission will consider naming the charities when it publishes its report.
The Commission plans to extend the number of charities under investigation over time to other charities that appear to expend charitable funds to support, directly or indirectly, activities and/or projects within illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine.
The Commission has shared information about the scope of its inquiry with the police and HMRC.
Stephen Roake, Assistant Director, High Risk Compliance at the Charity Commission said:
All charities must be able to demonstrate that they are delivering on their charitable purposes, wherever in the world they operate and whatever they do.
Serious allegations have been made about UK charities operating in illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine, so our first step is to establish the facts. Only then can we determine if regulatory action is required, based on our findings and the evidence we see.
Our fact-finding will also help us develop regulatory guidance for charities, which will to help ensure public trust and confidence in charities.
The scope of the inquiry may be extended if additional regulatory issues emerge during the Commission’s investigation.
Notes to editors:
-
The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. The Commission has a wide range of regulatory powers which it can use to support charities and protect charitable assets. Further information about the Charity Commission and its work is available at The Charity Commission - GOV.UK.
-
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is responsible for foreign policy and the implementation of international obligations in UK law.
-
A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern and to use protective powers to protect the charity and its beneficiaries, assets, or reputation. Section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 (‘the Act’) grants the Commission powers to, “from time to time, institute inquiries with regard to charities or a particular charity or class of charities, either generally or for particular purposes.”
-
The scope of this class inquiry is as follows: to establish the extent to which funds or other resources have been applied by charities within the defined class in relation to illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine, the purposes for which those funds were used, and the extent to which this meets the requirements of charity law. This will include examining what funds were applied within an illegal settlement and whether the application of those funds was in furtherance of the charities’ stated charitable purposes. The scope of the class inquiry may be expanded if necessary.
-
The Commission does not have a remit to investigate crimes or breaches of the Geneva Convention – any criminal matters are for the police to investigate. Our focus as regulator is on trustees’ governance and management of their charities, including their work to ensure all the charity’s work delivers on its purposes, for the public benefit.
- Under section 56 of the Act, the Commission may disclose information to a relevant public authority in connection with the exercise of the Commission’s functions or the functions of that authority. The Commission has disclosed specific concerns it has already received to the police and HMRC under that provision.
- The Commission produces a series of guidance to help set up and run a charity, including on making decisions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-regulator-opens-inquiry-into-charities-working-in-illegal-israeli-settlements
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Charities urged to prepare for compliance with EHRC Code of Practice22/07/2026 10:10:10
Charity Commission offers interim update on provisions of EHRC’s code that clarify the law on matters of sex and gender.
Regulator investigates sports charity over concerns about financial management and conflicts of interest16/07/2026 15:25:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Staffordshire Winter Sports Club.
Regulator opens inquiry into sports charity over concerns about financial management and conflicts of interest15/07/2026 15:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Bison in the Community.
One in four charities directly affected by divisions, according to new research08/07/2026 12:05:00
Research also shows public trust in charities remains high
Support registered charities to help earthquake aid efforts in Venezuela01/07/2026 15:10:00
The Charity Commission for England and Wales and the Fundraising Regulator offer advice on giving safely when looking to support the international aid effort.
Regulator launches inquiry into healthcare charity over safeguarding and financial concerns23/06/2026 12:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into St Andrew’s Healthcare (registered charity 1104951).
Regulators join forces to remind the public of their responsibilities when fundraising12/06/2026 14:05:00
The Charity Commission and the Fundraising Regulator have today published new, joint guidance to help people who want to raise funds for charity.
Regulator publishes new guidelines on grant-making as charity sector continues to feel financial squeeze03/06/2026 12:05:00
The Charity Commission has today published new guidance to help charity trustees make confident, responsible grant-making decisions at a time when many charities are facing sustained financial pressure.
Football charity trustees "let down players" after £2.5m is recovered by regulator20/05/2026 09:20:00
In a highly critical report published yesterday (19 May 2026), the Charity Commission's inquiry finds serious mismanagement at the Players Foundation (previously known as the Professional Footballers’ Association Charity, charity number: 1150458).