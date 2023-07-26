Charity Commission
|Printable version
Charity regulator’s new digital service goes live
Charities’ new ‘front door’ into Charity Commission digital services will be available from the end of this month.
The Charity Commission’s new My Charity Commission Account service will go live on 31st July, the regulator has confirmed.
The new service, which most charities have now been invited to sign up for, will be available at the end of this month.
The regulator has described My Charity Commission Account as charities’ ‘front door’ into the Commission, through which they will submit any remaining Annual Returns for 2022 and all Annual Returns for 2023 onwards, and engage with the regulator’s wider digital services.
Access to existing digital service will cease
From the launch of My Charity Commission Account, Charities will no longer be able to file annual returns through the existing system. From 31st July, all online services will be accessible with a My Charity Commission Account log-in.
Charities that are part-way through filing their 2022 Annual Return in the current system have been advised directly that they have until the 28th July to complete the process. Those that do not submit their annual return by the end of July will need to start again via My Charity Commission Account after the change over.
The Annual Return for 2023 will be launched in late August via My Charity Commission Account.
This is a significant change. The regulator is making preparations for any disruption that trustees may experience during the transition, including making additional staff available in its Contact Centre.
Moving towards a new relationship with trustees
The roll-out of the new service has begun with charities’ named contacts, ensuring that all charities are able to access the Commission’s digital services, including to file their Annual Returns.
In the months ahead, the service will be extended to all individual trustees. This will facilitate a more direct relationship between the regulator and trustees, helping to ensure they are supported in their role and equipped to run their charities well.
This new approach also ensures better data security.
Nick Baker, the Commission’s Chief Operating Officer said:
There is a lot of work still for us to do before we meet our long term ambition for a new, direct form of online communication between the Commission and each and every charity trustee. But the end of this month marks an important milestone in the development of My Charity Commission Account, enabling charities to access the new service for the first time. I call on all charities to act quickly when they receive an onboarding invitation from the Commission.
Those charities that have not yet been invited to sign up for account will hear from the Commission once the service is live. The Commission has prepared guidance to help contacts set up their My Charity Commission Account.
Notes to editors:
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/charity-regulators-new-digital-service-goes-live
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Charities investigated over poor financial management25/07/2023 13:10:00
Concerns including the use of blank cheques have led to new inquiries into two charities funding educational institutes in Israel.
Update on Commission's ongoing inquiry into Islamic Centre of England Limited13/07/2023 14:20:00
Regulator confirms the charity is closed due to ongoing problems around its insurance cover.
Over £130,000 of local relief charity funds spent on home renovations and antique clocks, inquiry finds12/07/2023 09:20:00
Charity regulator concludes its inquiry into The Cowesby Trust, helping to secure the return of over £130,000 of charitable funds.
Charity Commission opens inquiry into addiction recovery charity04/07/2023 09:20:00
The regulator has opened an inquiry into New Wineskins Charitable Trust, which operates under its working name of U-Turn Recovery Project.
£270,000 recovered to aid poverty relief as regulator intervenes in poorly-managed charity21/06/2023 11:20:00
The Charity Commission has published the results of its inquiry into Resham Helping Hand.
Official Warning issued to dog rescue charity15/06/2023 12:20:00
The Charity Commission has issued an Official Warning to The UK German Shepherd Rescue Angels.
Charities gain new powers as more legislative changes come into force14/06/2023 15:10:00
New powers from the Charities Act 2022 have now come into effect resulting in changes for the sector.
Charity Commission launches inquiry into cancer charity23/05/2023 16:20:00
The regulator has opened a statutory inquiry into patient support and cancer awareness charity Melanoma UK -- Incorporating Factor 50.