English Heritage
|Printable version
Charles Darwin's Unsolicited Gift From Karl Marx Goes on Display at Down House
- Given to Charles Darwin by admirer Karl Marx, the newly conserved copy of Das Kapital was abandoned by the great scientist and remains uncut and unread 150 years later
Darwin's copy of Das Kapital, before conservation
An intriguing copy of Karl Marx's controversial work Das Kapital is returning to Down House in Kent, home of Charles Darwin, following specialist conservation work by Cambridge University Library.
As the charity that cares for Down House, English Heritage is putting the book on public display for the first time in more than five years.
The book, which was personally inscribed and sent to Darwin as a gift in June 1873 'on the part of his sincere admirer, Karl Marx' appears not to have been very well received. With most of its pages remaining uncut, it seems Darwin gave up any attempt to read it. It took the scientist almost three months to compose a reply to Marx; finally writing a note of thanks, albeit with none of his usual colour and warmth, in October 1873:
Dear Sir:
I thank you for the honour which you have done me by sending me your great work on Capital; & I heartily wish that I was more worthy to receive it, by understanding more of the deep and important subject of political Economy. Though our studies have been so different, I believe that we both earnestly desire the extension of Knowledge, & that this is in the long run sure to add to the happiness of Mankind.
I remain, Dear Sir
Yours faithfully,
Charles Darwin
The special copy of Das Kapital was in need of conservation, after the book's spine had become increasingly delicate.
Cambridge University Library, which owns the book and loans it to English Heritage, undertook a series of specialist works to prevent further deterioration of the book's structure. This included the conservator adhering the flaking areas of the spine and applying a thin layer of tissue to it, acting as a barrier and preventing any further loss. Small tears on the cover were also repaired and the entire surface has been painstakingly cleaned.
Dr Tessa Kilgarriff, Curator of Collections and Interiors at English Heritage, recently said:
“Charles Darwin and Karl Marx are recognised as two of the greatest minds of the late 19th century. It is evident from his personal gift and subsequent work that Marx was a follower of Darwin's theories; however, the uncut pages (and lack of customary pencil marks) suggest Darwin was less enamoured with Marx's writing – or quite possibly that his German simply wasn't up to scratch!
“As well as giving us an amusing insight into the dynamics between these two prominent intellectuals, Down House's copy of Das Kapital is a fantastic piece of social history, highlighting how Darwin's theories filtered through Victorian society and transformed popular ideas of biology and nature.
“Now more than 150 years old, this fragile volume has been preserved and many more people will have the chance to enjoy it for years to come.”
(Left) A daguerrotype of 1842 showing Charles Darwin with his first child, William Erasmus. (Right) Karl Marx in an undated photograph.
While much of Darwin's scientific reading was in German, an account by his son Francis Darwin suggests that he struggled with the language:
“In reading a book after him, I was often struck at seeing, from the pencil-marks made each day where he left off, how little he could read at a time. He used to call German the 'Verdammte', pronounced as if in English. He was especially indignant with Germans, because he was convinced that they could write simply if they chose, and often praised D.F Hildebrand for writing German which was as clear as French…
“He himself learnt German simply by hammering away with a dictionary; he would say that his only way was to read a sentence a great many times over, and at last the meaning occurred to him.”
With this in mind, and given that political economy was so far removed from Darwin's core areas of interest, it is perhaps no surprise that any attempt to read Das Kapital was abandoned.
- Read more about the Home of Charles Darwin – Down House here
- Find out about Karl Marx's London connections here
Original article link: https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/about-us/search-news/darwins-gift-from-marx-goes-on-display/
Latest News from
English Heritage
Thornborough Henges, The 'Stonehenge of The North', Reunited09/02/2024 13:25:00
One of Britain's most significant prehistoric monuments – Thornborough Henges in North Yorkshire – is now finally reunited.
Record Number of Women Celebrated With English Heritage Blue Plaques in 202411/01/2024 13:20:00
Britain's first female press photographer and first female neurosurgeon among those to receive plaques.
Belsay awakes : Historic house and gardens back in bloom after major conservation23/08/2023 13:20:00
A major two-year project of conservation and revival at Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens in Northumberland is now complete, English Heritage announced today (23 August), as the charity revealed the results of major work to conserve Belsay’s Hall, Castle and Coach House, and rejuvenate the renowned historic gardens.
English Heritage breathes new life into endangered heritage skills with ground-breaking apprenticeship programme11/08/2023 10:10:00
A ground-breaking heritage apprenticeship programme, designed to pass the dying skill of flint-working to a younger generation, was announced yesterday by English Heritage, following a major donation of £11.2m to the charity from the Hamish Ogston Foundation. This is the largest donation ever received by English Heritage.
Dressing Up Costumes For Grown-ups! New Research Shows The Human Imagination Becomes More Active With Age03/08/2023 13:25:00
New research commissioned by English Heritage and conducted by the University of Kent has shown that, contrary to popular opinion, the adult imagination is not only as vivid as that of a child but even becomes more active with age.
English Heritage Exhibits Hadrian’s Wall Oldest Souvenirs08/09/2022 11:33:00
The Rudge Cup, made around 130AD, is a small bronze bowl with the names of Hadrian’s Wall forts inscribed on it.
Get Historic Cheese Back on The Menu This Christmas, Says English Heritage16/12/2021 11:43:00
With shortages at supermarkets in the run-up to Christmas a growing possibility, English Heritage is calling for the return of historic cheese to the Christmas dining table.
London Blue Plaque For Social Justice Campaigners Ellen And William Craft05/10/2021 12:38:00
Ellen and William Craft, African-American freedom fighters who made a daring escape from enslavement in Georgia, USA and fled to Britain in the mid-19th century, have today been commemorated with an English Heritage London blue plaque.